(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Canadian Banks (Stable Rating Outlook Balanced Against Negative Sector Outlook) here CHICAGO, November 25 (Fitch) The Rating Outlook for rated Canadian banks is Stable for 2014, according to a newly published report from Fitch Ratings. Solid earnings and liquidity continue to balance against an otherwise negative sector outlook as a result of the caution surrounding the Canadian housing market. In Fitch's view, Canadian housing market growth and home prices have led to an unsustainable level of consumer indebtedness, as well as a degree of overvaluation in the housing market. This is particularly the case in the Vancouver and greater Toronto areas, which could make housing-related losses at the banks more regionalized. The Canadian housing market is Fitch's key macroeconomic driver for the banking sector. Fitch recognizes the Canadian government's attempts to slow housing market growth through various measures, assisted by high mortgage rates. Fitch's base case scenario encompasses the expectation of a leveling of the housing market with consumers actively deleveraging their personal balance sheets. Fitch's Canadian bank ratings are among the highest rated in the agency's global portfolio. Earnings remain solid, given the continued strength of the mortgage and housing market. The result is an increase in volumes and very low provisioning as home prices remain elevated. Fitch also notes that wealth management earnings also improved amid higher global markets and ongoing efforts to build out these business segments. The major Canadian banks also have solid liquidity profiles and have increased access to wholesale funding markets. The full '2014 Outlook: Canadian Banks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com,' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.