(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Most Canadian banks have seen no impact to their earnings or asset quality from oil's recent slide, but Fitch Ratings is maintaining a cautious view on energy-related credit for several of the largest Canadian banks. Oil's ultimate impact on these banks will be determined by the length and severity of price declines, and spillovers to the broader economy. In a scenario where oil prices are sustained at or below USD60 per barrel into second-half 2015 (below the assumption in Fitch's Global Economic Outlook), Fitch believes that some weakness in loan growth and a potential rise in provisions for credit losses would be expected. Fitch believes that current oil prices of USD60-USD65 for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are below the long-term break-even levels for at least a portion of North American production. These levels will also likely slow loan growth for both reserve-based projects and ancillary energy services-related businesses. As of now, oil's decline mostly has created the risk of delayed or scrapped energy projects. Benchmark Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude could be more vulnerable to production declines relative to non-Canadian crudes due to WCS's high fixed costs to transport its product to market (i.e. rail) relative to other North American crudes. WCS typically trades at a significant discount to WTI to offset its higher delivery costs, as well as due to quality differentials. Because of these significant price differentials to WTI, in a declining oil price environment, WCS may hit its break-even sooner than other North American crudes like WTI, all else equal. Fourth-quarter earnings disclosures by Canada's largest banks, including RBC, TD, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada, signaled tempered concern among these banks, mostly because the relative direct lending to the energy sector is modest within the context of their well-diversified loan books and good credit-quality measures. The link below provides a graph of large Canadian banks' loan exposures relative to their total wholesale lending books. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20141211.htm "> Click here to view related chart. While most large Canadian banks have under 10% of their total wholesale loans classified as oil and gas, second-order influences, through businesses supporting the energy industry, make the actual exposure higher. Canadian banks are also likely to see some impact in their commodities trading businesses due to oil's decline; however, measuring the impact is challenging at this stage. A falling oil price is negative for the overall Canadian economy, where energy accounts for 7.5% of GDP and nearly one-quarter of exports. This impact on the broader Canadian economy could have a more significant influence on banks, beyond deterioration in its oil-related loan book. Fitch believes that high household leverage, brought about in part by regional housing booms, poses one of the biggest shock-threats to Canada's economy. A slowdown in energy investment will affect local economies and housing markets in energy-dependent regions, such as Alberta. To the extent that sustained declines in energy prices lead to weak economic activity or increases in unemployment, these factors could lead to broader asset-quality deterioration in much larger consumer-lending portfolios. Fitch has also noted that business investment and exports could be hindered by energy-sector pressures, despite some weakening of the Canadian dollar. Canadian banks have entered the recent oil decline from a position of strong asset quality supported by formerly strong energy prices, low interest rates and robust housing demand. The average provision for credit losses as a percentage of average loan balances among Canada's largest banks was under 0.3% as of fiscal third-quarter 2014. Nonperforming loans to average loans was under 0.6% at the end of the same period. With energy prices weakening, we would expect some reversion in asset quality metrics and provision expense to potentially hasten. 