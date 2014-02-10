(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 10 (Fitch) Canadian bank credit card portfolios show no sign of imminent weakness despite the continued increase in Canadian consumer debt levels, according to Fitch Ratings. Rising consumer leverage, however, does expose card portfolios to a greater risk of loss, particularly in the event of shocks to the Canadian economy, given the relatively high government insurance rates on the banking sector's mortgage portfolios. Overall, credit card loan growth remains relatively flat for the major Canadian card issuers, monthly payment rates remain strong and delinquencies continue to decline. The 90-day delinquency rate for 3Q13 was 0.24%, according to data provider TransUnion, down from 0.30% a year earlier. The significant increase in Canadian household borrowing over the past few years was driven primarily by rising mortgage debt, although other forms of consumer debt, notably auto and instalment loans, also contributed to the increase in consumer debt as a percentage of disposable income. Credit cards, on the other hand, have not played a part in the broader leveraging trend, despite growth in card spending volume, as most Canadians tend to repay their credit card balances in full every month. Similar to the US, card purchase volumes are rising as a result of shifting payment patterns and a growing interest in reward programs. Canadian banks are taking steps to capitalize on these trends by expanding rewards options, especially those related to airline cards. In 2014, The Toronto-Dominion Bank became the primary issuer of Aeroplan cards in Canada, purchasing about C$3.3 billion in card receivables from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce . Canadian bank card losses have declined meaningfully from their post-crisis peaks, mirroring the asset quality improvement trend seen in the US. Fitch expects Canadian card losses to rise modestly in 2014, given an expected normalization of personal bankruptcy trends and increased strain on consumers (represented by a rising debt to disposable income ratio). We conducted a stress test on the card portfolios of the largest six Canadian banks, using net chargeoff ratios between 7% and 13%, to gauge the impact of a credit shock on banks' regulatory capital and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios. We found that capital ratios remained solid, even under the most severe stress, with FCC ratios for all banks staying above 8%. For a full description of recent card trends and potential risks, see the special report "Canada: Credit Market Overview," dated Feb. 10, 2014, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-9121 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Canada: Credit Card Market Overview (Consumer Leverage is on the Rise but Card Exposure Deemed Manageable) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.