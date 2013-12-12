(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Peugeot SA's widely
reported plan to raise
more fresh capital would be unlikely to result in an upgrade of
the company's
credit rating, or a revision of the rating's Negative Outlook,
in the short
term, Fitch Ratings says. Issuing new shares and changing the
shareholder
structure would reduce net debt and leverage, but would not
address the key
challenges of weak profitability and negative free cash flow
from industrial
operations.
PSA's 'B+'/Negative IDR reflects its high debt, which weighs on
key credit
metrics. It is also driven by poor underlying profitability and
weak funds from
operations (FFO), which led to FFO-adjusted leverage of 6.7x and
FFO-adjusted
net leverage of 3.6x at end-2012. We expect these ratios to rise
to more than 7x
(gross) and 4x (net) at end-2013.
The plan to raise EUR3bn-4bn, reported by the press to be from
China's Dongfeng
Motors and the French state, would have an immediate positive
impact on net debt
and liquidity and would reduce leverage metrics by between 1.4x
and 1.8x pro
forma. It would also enable the group to maintain investment
without impairing
its net indebtedness. But it will do little to solve fundamental
challenges on
revenue growth and cost structure, including capacity
utilisation, raw materials
and currency movements. The capital increase of more than EUR1bn
undertaken in
2012 has been absorbed rapidly and did little to curb cash burn
and the
deterioration in key credit metrics.
Separately, this morning the group announced impairment charges
on assets from
its automotive division in Russia and Latin America from weak
sales in the
region and unfavourable currency movements. These charges will
be booked in 2013
and will have no cash impact, but further underline the
challenges and adverse
conditions the group faces.
PSA also revised down the benefit it expects to generate from
its alliance with
General Motors, to USD600m from USD1bn. However, the group
confirmed that it was
studying further industrial and commercial projects with various
partners. We
believe this is likely to include projects with Dongfeng, as
reported in the
press for some time.
Contact:
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
Corporates
+34 93 323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
A Comparison of European Auto Manufacturersâ€™ Credit Profiles
here
