(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Peugeot SA's widely reported plan to raise more fresh capital would be unlikely to result in an upgrade of the company's credit rating, or a revision of the rating's Negative Outlook, in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Issuing new shares and changing the shareholder structure would reduce net debt and leverage, but would not address the key challenges of weak profitability and negative free cash flow from industrial operations. PSA's 'B+'/Negative IDR reflects its high debt, which weighs on key credit metrics. It is also driven by poor underlying profitability and weak funds from operations (FFO), which led to FFO-adjusted leverage of 6.7x and FFO-adjusted net leverage of 3.6x at end-2012. We expect these ratios to rise to more than 7x (gross) and 4x (net) at end-2013. The plan to raise EUR3bn-4bn, reported by the press to be from China's Dongfeng Motors and the French state, would have an immediate positive impact on net debt and liquidity and would reduce leverage metrics by between 1.4x and 1.8x pro forma. It would also enable the group to maintain investment without impairing its net indebtedness. But it will do little to solve fundamental challenges on revenue growth and cost structure, including capacity utilisation, raw materials and currency movements. The capital increase of more than EUR1bn undertaken in 2012 has been absorbed rapidly and did little to curb cash burn and the deterioration in key credit metrics. Separately, this morning the group announced impairment charges on assets from its automotive division in Russia and Latin America from weak sales in the region and unfavourable currency movements. These charges will be booked in 2013 and will have no cash impact, but further underline the challenges and adverse conditions the group faces. PSA also revised down the benefit it expects to generate from its alliance with General Motors, to USD600m from USD1bn. However, the group confirmed that it was studying further industrial and commercial projects with various partners. We believe this is likely to include projects with Dongfeng, as reported in the press for some time. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director Corporates +34 93 323 8411 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387