(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Peugeot SAâ€™s reported supervisory
board decision on
Sunday to approve a capital increase of about EUR3bn could help
stabilise the
rating, but would be unlikely to result in an upgrade, Fitch
Ratings says.
The cash inflow would reduce leverage and could buy the company
some time. It
would enable PSA to bolster its product pipeline through
enhanced research and
development and capital expenditure without jeopardising current
liquidity or
further weakening credit metrics. This could lead to a revision
of the ratingâ€™s
Negative Outlook to Stable.
PSAâ€™s aggressive cost reduction measures announced in the past
couple of years
could combine with the expected gradual recovery of new vehicle
sales in Europe
and bolster the groupâ€™s profitability in 2014, although it
would still only be
low. We project PSAâ€™s automotive operating margins will
improve to negative 2%
in 2014 under current market assumptions.
However, issuing new shares and changing the shareholder
structure would not
address the key challenges of weak profitability and negative
free cash flow
from industrial operations. Nor would it help with fundamental
challenges on
revenue growth and cost structure, including capacity
utilisation, raw materials
and currency movements.
Press reports mention a cash inflow of EUR750m from each of
Chinaâ€™s Dongfeng
Motors and the French state, followed by a EUR1.5bn rights
issue, including
approximately EUR100m from the Peugeot family. A EUR3bn cash
inflow would
immediately benefit net debt and liquidity and would reduce
leverage by
approximately 1.4x pro forma. We will assess the potential
ratings impact of any
capital increase if and when it is announced.
PSAâ€™s â€˜B+â€™ IDR reflects its high debt, which weighs on key
credit metrics. It is
also driven by poor underlying profitability and weak funds from
operations
(FFO), which led to FFO-adjusted leverage of 6.7x and
FFO-adjusted net leverage
of 3.6x at end-2012. We expect these ratios to rise to more than
7x (gross) and
4x (net) at end-2013.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
