(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Peugeot SAâ€™s reported supervisory board decision on Sunday to approve a capital increase of about EUR3bn could help stabilise the rating, but would be unlikely to result in an upgrade, Fitch Ratings says. The cash inflow would reduce leverage and could buy the company some time. It would enable PSA to bolster its product pipeline through enhanced research and development and capital expenditure without jeopardising current liquidity or further weakening credit metrics. This could lead to a revision of the ratingâ€™s Negative Outlook to Stable. PSAâ€™s aggressive cost reduction measures announced in the past couple of years could combine with the expected gradual recovery of new vehicle sales in Europe and bolster the groupâ€™s profitability in 2014, although it would still only be low. We project PSAâ€™s automotive operating margins will improve to negative 2% in 2014 under current market assumptions. However, issuing new shares and changing the shareholder structure would not address the key challenges of weak profitability and negative free cash flow from industrial operations. Nor would it help with fundamental challenges on revenue growth and cost structure, including capacity utilisation, raw materials and currency movements. Press reports mention a cash inflow of EUR750m from each of Chinaâ€™s Dongfeng Motors and the French state, followed by a EUR1.5bn rights issue, including approximately EUR100m from the Peugeot family. A EUR3bn cash inflow would immediately benefit net debt and liquidity and would reduce leverage by approximately 1.4x pro forma. We will assess the potential ratings impact of any capital increase if and when it is announced. PSAâ€™s â€˜B+â€™ IDR reflects its high debt, which weighs on key credit metrics. It is also driven by poor underlying profitability and weak funds from operations (FFO), which led to FFO-adjusted leverage of 6.7x and FFO-adjusted net leverage of 3.6x at end-2012. We expect these ratios to rise to more than 7x (gross) and 4x (net) at end-2013.