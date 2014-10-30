(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Fiat
Chrysler
Automobiles N.V.'s (FCA) planned offering of common shares and
mandatory
convertible securities and its decision to spin off Ferrari SpA
are a positive
development for its credit profile. However, the ratings remain
constrained by
our expectations of negative free cash flow through 2016. FCA's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating are 'BB-' and
its Short-term
IDR is 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch views positively the expected cash inflow from the sale of
common shares
for a net amount of approximately EUR0.4bn, the issue of
mandatory convertible
securities for USD2.5bn and the spin-off of its 90% subsidiary
Ferrari for an
amount yet to be determined by market valuations. FCA will make
a public
offering of its interest in Ferrari equal to 10% of Ferrari's
outstanding shares
and distribute its remaining shares to FCA's shareholders.
Concurrently, FCA
also expects to receive a dividend from Ferrari.
In addition, in line with our previous assumption highlighted in
our Rating
Action Commentary dated 11 September 2014, FCA confirmed its
intention to
refinance Chrysler's senior secured notes due 2019 and 2021 at
their initial
optional redemption dates of June 2015 and June 2016,
respectively. The
refinancing will significantly reduce net interest expenses and
offset the
earnings loss from the Ferrari deconsolidation. Overall, FCA
expects an
aggregate net cash inflow of about EUR4bn from these
transactions.
The cash inflow will lower FCA's net financial debt and
strengthen its key
credit metrics. In particular, we expect these transactions to
have a combined
0.4x-0.5x positive effect on funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage.
Furthermore, the planned refinancing of Chrysler's notes will
eliminate, in
2016, the current restrictions on the movement of cash within
the group and
reinforces our view to assess FCA on a consolidated basis.
However, the ratings also reflect weak free cash flow
generation, which we
project to remain negative at least through 2016, and which is
not directly
addressed by these transactions. In addition, several terms of
the mandatory
convertible securities will be decided once the issue is priced
and may lead
Fitch to treat these notes as debt until conversion rather than
giving them 100%
equity credit as from the time of issue. In particular,
according to Fitch's
methodology, the impossibility to defer interests for the
remaining life of the
instrument or the settlement of deferred interests in cash would
lead to no
equity credit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consolidated Profile
Fitch revised FCA's Outlook to Stable from Negative in September
2014 as we
believe that FCA's ratings should reflect the group's
consolidated credit
profile in the 'BB' rating category rather than FCA's metrics
excluding
Chrysler, which are more indicative of the 'B' category. In
addition, the
group's business profile has strengthened, due to the increased
integration of
Chrysler into FCA. We expect integration to deepen further and
to provide more
synergies in the medium term.
Ambitious Business Plan
Fiat's five-year business plan presented in May 2014 targets a
52% sales
increase by 2018, notably by expanding its geographical
commercial footprint,
reshuffling its product portfolio and via a refocused effort on
its premium
brands. Fiat expects to produce the models for its premium
brands in its
under-utilised factories in Italy, to avoid plant closure and to
cut losses.
Fiat expects to increase EBIT margin to between 6.6%-7.4% in
2018, from 4.1% in
2013 and less than the 4% expected by Fitch in 2014.
This plan makes strategic sense but will be costly as it entails
an acceleration
of capex and R&D and carries substantial execution risk. Some of
the group's
brands are still perceived quite poorly and it can take time to
increase sales
sufficiently to maintain existing capacity in Europe. However,
increasing sales
at Maserati and Jeep are positive signals.
Pressure on Earnings
We expect further losses in Europe in 2014 and 2015 and a
sharply declining
contribution from the usually very profitable Latin American
market. This should
be mitigated by Chrysler's solid performance and by that of
other divisions too,
including its luxury brands. However, from a cash-flow
perspective, improving
FFO will be absorbed by rising investment to make up for the
cuts made in past
years. We project FCF to remain negative through at least 2016.
Healthy Liquidity
Fiat ex-Chrysler reported EUR7.3bn in cash and equivalents at
end-1H14,
excluding Fitch's EUR1.4bn adjustments for minimum operational
cash and EUR2.1bn
of undrawn credit lines. This largely covers EUR5bn of debt
maturing in 2014 and
negative FCF. Chrysler also reported EUR8.3bn in cash and
marketable securities,
adjusted for operational needs, and EUR1bn of undrawn credit
lines, comfortably
covering EUR0.1bn of debt maturing in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
-Positive FCF and higher margins at Fiat auto mass market, on a
sustained basis
-Full access to Chrysler's cash, without weakening the group's
capital structure
in parallel
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
actions
include:
-Falling revenue and operating margins, including group EBIT
margin below 2%,
mounting liquidity issues, including refinancing risks,
consolidated FFO-net
adjusted leverage above 2.5x (2013: 1.8x, 2014E: 2.4x) and no
sign of FCF
turning positive by end-2016
-Evidence of significant financial support to Chrysler to the
detriment of
existing Fiat bondholders
Contact:
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
