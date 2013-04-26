(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 26 (Fitch) U.S. credit card issuers will likely
report growing
loss provisions through the remainder of the year as they begin
to report
stronger portfolio growth and asset quality metrics rise from
historical lows,
according to Fitch. All of the major issuers again released
reserves in the
first quarter, but we do not expect this trend to continue in
coming quarters.
We do not expect a near-term spike in card losses, as
early-stage delinquencies
hit new historic lows for several issuers in the first quarter.
We believe
modest worsening in chargeoff and delinquency rates, together
with portfolio
growth, will lead most issuers to boost provisions later in the
year
Portfolio contraction was reported by the larger issuing banks,
including Bank
of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan, in both fourth-quarter 2012
and
first-quarter 2013. However, purchase volumes were up 4.4% on
average for the
group, which we believe signals an eventual bottoming out in
portfolio size.
American Express and Discover reported their eighth and seventh
consecutive
quarters of growth, respectively. This has been supported by
higher average
purchase volume growth on their cards; up 5.8% on average in the
first quarter.
The activity of card transactors, or those who repay their bill
in full each
month, continues to outpace that of revolvers. Still, we expect
full-year 2013
portfolio growth to be in the low to midsingle-digit percentage
range for the
industry as a whole. This contrasts with average portfolio
contraction of 1.23%
in the first quarter, excluding Capital One, whose growth has
been affected by
the HSBC acquisition (closed in May 2012). Purchase volume
expansion should
support the turnaround in card portfolio size trends.
Credit provision increases will likely represent a headwind for
industry
profitability through the remainder of the year. Card segment
profitability
remained solid in the first quarter, but the contribution from
reserve releases
is diminishing. The top seven U.S. issuers posted a return on
average loans of
4.1% in first-quarter 2013 compared with 4.3% in first-quarter
2012.
Contact:
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-9121
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.