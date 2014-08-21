(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 21 (Fitch) Carlsberg's latest results show the
conflict in
Ukraine has prolonged the downturn in the Russian brewing
industry, but there
remains significant opportunity for long-term growth in the
market, Fitch
Ratings says. For Carlsberg itself, the outlook is for reduced
profits and while
this is negative, Western European operations performed well and
we believe our
free cash flow projection remains achievable.
The Russian beer market has seen volumes decline every year
since 2009. This has
in part been driven by a sharp increase in excise duties
followed by
restrictions on the hours and location of beer sales, including
a ban on sales
from kiosks. In February we predicted a 2%-5% drop in Russian
beer sales in 2014
as the full effect of these restrictions and further excise
duties was still to
come through. Now our expectations, based on Carlsberg's
guidance, are that
this decline could reach high single digits.
The worse-than-expected performance is partly due to rising
costs for Russian
consumers and rouble devaluation as the Ukraine crisis hurts the
economy. This
will delay a recovery for the Russian brewing sector. However,
we believe there
is still the potential for a significant recovery in the long
term as the market
adjusts to regulatory changes, especially as consumption is so
far below its
previous peak. Russian beer consumption is currently 59 litres a
year per
person, down from 80 at its peak in 2007.
While sales volumes have weakened in Russia and Ukraine, both
countries still
contributed to profit growth in the first half, thanks to price
increases. The
increasing importance of Asian markets and the resilience of
profits in Western
Europe are helping to reduce Carlsberg's reliance on Russia. We
therefore expect
our free cash flow projection of DKK2bn to remain achievable and
that our
expectations of stable leverage are unlikely to change.
