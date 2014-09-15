(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Carrefour Versus Tesco
here
LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that it expects
the credit profile of major food retail groups Carrefour SA
(Carrefour)
(BBB/Positive) and Tesco Plc (Tesco) (BBB/Stable), the two
largest food retail
chains in Europe, to continue to diverge over the next two
years.
Fitch expects Carrefour's operational profitability to improve
and leverage to
be stable over the next two years. This will be driven by its
restructuring
programme, which is starting to show benefits. This has been
factored into
Carrefour's 'BBB' rating, whose Outlook was revised to Positive
from Stable in
April 2014.
In contrast, Tesco's rating was downgraded in June 2014 to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+',
reflecting increased business risks and stretched financial
flexibility.
Following the recent profit warning, Tesco's ratings remain
constrained by its
currently weak price perception, under pressure operating
margins and
vulnerability to discounters. Tesco nevertheless benefits from a
leading market
share in its home markets, strong convenience store operations
and conservative
financial policy, together with a renewed urgency to reform both
strategy and
operations, encapsulated by newly appointed senior management.
The report compares the two groups' operations in their home and
international
markets, operating margins, evolving store formats and financial
structure and
flexibility. The report also rounds off with a review of the two
companies' most
recent strategy and management changes.
For more details see "Carrefour vs. Tesco" at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contact:
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
