(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Carrefour SA's
(BBB/Stable)
announcement that it will purchase a significant share in 172
shopping centres
through a new joint venture (JV) is positive as it will allow
the group more
influence over a large number of shopping centres adjoining its
hypermarkets and
supermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. However, there is no
immediate rating
impact.
Under the proposed transaction Carrefour will part-own a JV with
172 shopping
centres adjoining its existing hypermarkets and supermarkets.
The JV structure
will initially be low cost for Carrefour and could provide
operational
advantages to the hypermarket business. After a number of
difficult years,
Carrefour's French hypermarket division is beginning to show
some signs of
footfall and trading revival. The transaction will give
Carrefour the
opportunity to fully participate in the management,
refurbishment and re-letting
of shop and other units trading next to it. Carrefour will also
be able to take
a more holistic approach to managing its trading sites.
Under the terms of the transaction, Carrefour will become a 42%
shareholder in a
new JV owning 127 shopping malls purchased from Klepierre SA and
45 contributed
by Carrefour. The total value of the portfolio is estimated at
EUR2.7bn. As a
42% shareholder, Carrefour will benefit from its share of the
rental income
derived after costs and interest.
The new structure will see the remaining 58% shareholding owned
by a group of
institutional investors, and the JV intends to raise debt of
EUR900m. Fitch
estimates that the structure should be financially neutral for
Carrefour, as the
rents which were paid to Carrefour's 45 shopping malls by its
tenants should now
be broadly covered by dividends paid to the group as a
shareholder by the new
JV. The financial effect of the transaction also ties in with
the group's
cautious financial policy, reflected in reduced cash dividends
in 2012 and 2013
and non-core asset disposals.
Fitch recognises that for Carrefour the participation in the JV
is positive in
terms of the opportunities to actively manage the whole-sites,
but also notes
that there are execution and future letting risks involved with
the transaction.
In addition Carrefour has identified around EUR500m of
maintenance and
development capex to be spent on the sites in the next five
years.
The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first
half of 2014, is
subject to final agreement between the parties and approval from
the relevant
regulatory authorities.
