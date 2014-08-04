(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 04 (Fitch) Jointly developed FASB and IASB
accounting changes
that could alter how private equity (PE) firms accrue carried
interest would
have no impact on Fitch's ratings of alternative managers as the
agency's
analysis already relies heavily on non-GAAP financial
disclosures.
Carried interest is the incentive income PE firms earn when fund
returns surpass
their stated hurdle rates.
For PE firms, the possible new standards would impact revenue
accruals by
requiring that carried interest only be recognized as revenue
after there was no
risk that the carry could be returned to the fund. In most
cases, that could be
long after significant cash earnings have been received from the
fund.
While the proposed standards would remove revenue accruals from
GAAP financial
statements, Fitch expects alternative managers to continue
disclosing the carry
accrual in the notes to their financial statements. Some
alternative managers
already use the proposed revenue recognition standard to account
for carried
interest and provide sufficient disclosures in their financial
filings to make
comparisons with managers that recognize the carry accrual on
their income
statements.
Presently, carried interest is accrued over the life of a fund
based on what
would be earned by the firm if the fund was liquidated at the
then current fair
values of a fund's holdings.
The new method would eliminate PE earnings volatility stemming
from quarterly
changes in the fair values of underlying portfolio companies,
although
volatility would remain due to the episodic nature of funds
approaching their
full wind down. Most funds require the execution of multiple
IPOs (where the
full exit can take several years) and/or strategic transactions
to completely
realize value, and significant amounts of carry can build over
time. Under the
proposed rule, this carry would not show up in the revenue line
of a PE segment
until all meaningful investments have been harvested. A benefit
of the approach
is that it would eliminate any accrual inconsistencies across PE
firms in
reporting carried interest under present GAAP standards.
Fitch focuses heavily on an alternative asset manager's ability
to generate
fees, which, when based on committed capital, can be very
predictable over time.
However, a firm's ability to generate carry income is not
ignored, as it speaks
to a manager's ability to deliver strong fund performance and
raise additional
capital, which will generate future fee earnings.
The potential for clawback risk, or the need to return excess
carry income to
limited partners, is a key consideration in Fitch's liquidity
analysis of the
alternative managers. This risk will not abate with a change in
revenue
recognition standards, as managers will continue to have
discretion related to
the timing of cash carry distributions to employees.
Our analysis measures of fee-only earnings (FEBTIDA), already
excludes
carry-related revenue and performance fees from assessments of
the IM's core
earnings trends.
Current accrual approaches for carry are similar to those used
by financial
firms for accounting for the investment gains and losses on
financial assets.
That means that in any given quarter, the carried interest
impact on revenue
could be positive or negative. Increases in fair values in
rising markets can
drive significant increases in PE segment revenues, and in down
markets,
decreases can occur.
The revised approaches to revenue recognition finalized by the
accounting boards
in May are taking effect across virtually all business sectors
and will increase
the disclosure requirements for many corporations.
There has been no final determination on when or even if the new
the standards
would take effect for private equity firms, but should changes
occur, market
speculation is that the final phase in would only arrive around
2017.
