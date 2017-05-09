(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) CDL Hospitality Trust's (CDLHT,
BBB-/Stable)
acquisition of The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, UK, will help to
increase the
geographic diversification of its cash flows, Fitch Ratings
says.
The debt-funded acquisition is neutral for CDLHT's ratings,
because its
financial profile will remain comfortably within the rating
parameters. The
acquisition is earnings accretive, but will slightly reduce the
proportion of
revenue from fixed-rent (2016: 38% of total revenue), which will
increase the
variability of CDLHT's cash flows.
CDLHT said on 4 May 2017 that it has completed the acquisition
of the 165-room,
five-star hotel. Fitch believes that the acquisition fits with
CDLHT's strategy
to enlarge its global footprint, and builds on the CDLHT's 2015
acquisition of
the hotel in Cambridge, UK.
Fitch expects the Lowry Hotel to benefit from Manchester's
burgeoning regional
economy, which is the second largest in the UK, and its position
as a key
industrial, education, and leisure hub. Manchester stands to
benefit from the
UK's initiatives to develop its northern cities, which should
drive improvements
in transport links, boost investments in science and innovation,
and help
rebalance the UK's economy following its planned exit from the
European Union.
Fitch expects the Lowry to perform strongly, despite the
increase in supply of
new hotel rooms over the medium term, with more than 1,600 new
rooms expected in
2017. According to industry research, a substantial part of this
new supply will
be in budget hotels, which are not direct competitors for the
Lowry.
The Lowry Hotel reported a 6.9% increase in revenue per
available room (RevPAR)
in 2016 due to the strong corporate and leisure demand, and also
as a result of
the refurbishment of its rooms in 2015 and in 2H16. After the
acquisition,
CDLHT's net property income (NPI) from the well-supplied
Singapore hospitality
market will reduce to 59% from 62%, while NPI from the UK will
increase to 11%
from 6% on a pro forma basis for 2016. In contrast to the Lowry
Hotel's
performance, RevPAR of CDLHT's Singapore hotels contracted 8.6%
in 2016, and
0.8% in 1Q17. The Lowry Hotel's 2016 NPI was GBP3.8 million
(around SGD6.8
million) and provides for a NPI yield of 7.3%, compared to a NPI
yield of 5.7%
for CDLHT's portfolio at end-2016.
The total purchase price of approximately SGD94.7 million
includes estimated net
working capital and cash of the company holding the asset. On a
pro-forma basis
post-acquisition, CDLHT's regulatory gearing ratio (debt/assets)
will increase
to 39.1% from 36.8% previously. This is still well below the
regulatory ceiling
of 45%, which affords CDLHT more headroom for growth. Fitch
estimates that on a
pro forma basis CDLHT's FFO fixed-charge cover will remain
healthy at more than
5x after the acquisition (2016: 5.9x), which is comfortably more
than the 4x
threshold below which the agency may consider negative rating
action.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001