(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views Cencosud S.A.'s
(Cencosud) recent
announcement that it has signed a binding agreement with Itau
Unibanco Holding
(Itau) to jointly develop Cencosud's financial retail business
as positive for
the company's credit quality.
Upon execution of the transaction, Cencosud would receive a cash
payment of
approximately USD1.6 billion that would be used to reduce its
debt. Of this
payment, approximately USD280 million would be from the sale of
a 51% share of
Cencosud Administradora de Tarjetas S.A. (CAT) to Itau, while
the additional
USD1.3 billion would be related to the funding of the credit
cards portfolios by
Itau. Currently, the funding of the portfolio is being provided
by Cencosud.
During the last 12 month period (LTM) ended March 31, 2013, the
portfolio being
part of the proposed transaction (credit card operations in
Chile and Argentina)
generated revenues and EBITDA of approximately USD548 million
and USD126
million, respectively.
The final agreement is subject to approval from the regulators
in Chile, Brazil
and Argentina. The agreement would also require approval from
creditors on bank
loans and locally issued bonds with CAT change of ownership
clauses. The
agreement is expected to be executed during the second half of
2013.
Cencosud's cash generation, as measured by EBITDAR, was USD1.7
billion during
the LTM ended March 31, 2013, including approximately USD300
million in rentals.
The company had USD8.2 billion in total adjusted debt as of
March 31, 2013. This
debt consisted of USD6.1 billion of on-balance-sheet debt and an
estimated
USD2.1 billion of off-balance-sheet debt associated with lease
obligations
(rentals). The company's adjusted gross leverage, as measured by
the ratio of
total adjusted debt to EBITDAR, was 4.8x as of March 31, 2013.
On a pro forma
basis, considering Cencosud uses all the proceeds from the
proposed credit card
joint venture transaction, Cencosud's gross adjusted leverage
ratio would be
around 4.2x.
Successful completion of the proposed transaction with most of
the net proceeds
being applied to reduce debt, in addition to a conservative
approach to growth,
would likely result in Cencosud's adjusted gross leverage
trending to the range
of 3.0x to 3.5x during the next 12 months. The confluence of
these two factors
would likely result in removing the Negative Outlook and the
assignment of a
Stable Rating Outlook.
Conversely, the inability of the company to materially lower
leverage during the
next 12 months due to continuation of high levels of debt post
execution of
proposed transaction coupled with aggressive capex levels and
continued focus on
inorganic growth could result in a downgrade.
Fitch currently rates Cencosud as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Local Currency IDR 'BBB-';
--USD750 million unsecured notes due in 2021 'BBB-';
--USD1.2 billion unsecured notes due in 2023 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Cencosud's ratings are supported by its solid regional market
position, business
and geographic diversification, and stable cash flow generation.
The factors
constraining the rating include the company's high leverage
driven by fast
growth through acquisitions and its exposure to high political
and economic risk
in Argentina.
The Negative Outlook reflects challenges the company will
continue to face as it
seeks to lower adjusted leverage to around 3.5x. Cencosud's plan
to lower debt
entails limiting capital expenditures to around USD800 million,
scaling back on
acquisition activity, and focusing on integrating its acquired
assets.
Challenges the company faces in lowering debt organically
include repatriating
proceeds from its business in Argentina, which represent about
20% of the
company's EBITDA.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza,
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jimenez
Associate Director
+562 - 499-3322
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director, Latin America Corporates
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
--'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.