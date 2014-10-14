(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR/NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) Low financial
deepening in most of the
banking systems continues to provide important opportunities for
the expansion
of balance sheets, but low per capita incomes challenge further
growth,
according to a new report published today by Fitch Ratings.
"Central American banks should reach double-digit loan growth,
with the
exception of El Salvador and Panama, which will grow at a slower
pace," said
Edgar Cartagena, Director, Financial Institutions. "Sound
balance sheets and
stable profitability are expected."
Profitability has benefited from high net interest margins in
the majority of
banking systems. In some cases, high margins offset weak
operating efficiency
metrics. Loan impairment charges limit profitability in Costa
Rica and El
Salvador.
Controlled credit risk is reflected in relatively low impairment
ratios and in
few relevant changes in asset quality year over year. Reserve
coverage for total
and impaired loans remains adequate, although Costa Rica
registers gaps relative
to coverage metrics elsewhere in the region.
Banks in the region are adequately capitalized, at relatively
unchanged levels.
Capitalization in El Salvador remains outstanding, while
Panamanian banks have
continued to increase leverage. Guatemalan banking system
capital ratios
continue to lag other countries in the region. Some large banks
in less
adequately capitalized systems, especially in Guatemala, will
continue to
require fresh capital injections to sustain asset growth.
For more information, see the special report titled "Central
American Banks:
Growing at Different Paces, with Sound Balance Sheets" is
available on the Fitch
Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the
link.
