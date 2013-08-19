(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Results from Fitch Ratings' Q313 European fixed income investor survey show that expectations on the timing of central banks' exit from QE, as well as policy makers' progress on eurozone banking union, are at the front of investors' minds.

Overall, investors trust central banks to manage a smooth QE exit. Whilst they certainly see the risk of winding down monetary stimulus as a big challenge, most survey participants (73%) believe central banks will tighten policy without threatening the economic recovery.

However, QE exit plans are causing investors concern about liquidity for emerging markets (EMs). A majority of investors (66%) expect such concerns to drive volatility in EM bond fund flows for the remainder of this year. About a fifth says flows will decrease due to greater concerns over political risk. On progress towards full eurozone banking union, investors do not think it will reduce default risk for banks. Only 28% are optimistic that the regulation shift will reduce default risk, while the balance cite incomplete implementation (39%), the insufficiency of the proposed measures (6%), and the consequence of independent resolution being that banks are less likely to be supported (27%).

However, despite their pessimism about the elimination of default risk via banking union, investors are more positive towards banks in general. The sector is the most overweight of all corporate sectors in investor portfolios and the second most favoured marginal investment choice behind high yield.

Fitch's Q313 survey was conducted between 1 and 31 July. It represents the views of managers of an estimated EUR5.6trn of fixed-income assets.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Investor Survey Q313

