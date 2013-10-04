(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 04 (Fitch) The resignation of Mr Franco Bernabe
as cChairman and
CEO of Telecom Italia (TI) removes the possibility of a large
capital increase,
which would have been positive for TI's credit profile, Fitch
Ratings says.
Bernabe had been advocating issuing stock to help reduce the
group's debt, but
his departure is an indication that shareholders would not
accept that plan.
Uncertainty is likely to persist as Mr Marco Patuano, TI's Chief
Operating
Officer, takes over as CEO and formulates a plan of action. In
addition to
improving the domestic business, we believe that possible
alternative options to
strengthen the business and reduce debt could include a sale of
TIM Brasil as
well as a network spin-off. Both of these options, which have
been regularly
highlighted in the press, would take at least 6-12 months to
complete, and are
therefore unlikely to relieve the pressure on TI's rating in the
short term.
TI has limited headroom at is current 'BBB-' rating with
Negative Outlook,
mainly due to continued weakness in the domestic business. We
may downgrade the
company if our forecasts indicate further high-single digit
EBITDA declines in
the domestic business in 2014. If TI is unable to keep leverage
as measured by
unadjusted net debt to EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina)
sustainably below
3.5x this could also result in a downgrade.
A potential sale of TI's 67% stake in TIM Brasil may reduce TI's
leverage, as
measured by Fitch, by around 0.2-0.4x. TI's rating does not
benefit from
diversification as TI's domestic business accounts for over 90%
of the group's
EBITDA less capex (excluding Telecom Argentina).
We believe that the credit impact on TI of a potential spin-off
of its
fixed-line access network depends mainly on the details of the
agreement TI
reaches with the Italian telecoms regulatory body, AGCOM. Please
see our comment
Fitch: Impact of Possible Telecom Italia Spin-Off Depends on
Regulation" from 3
June 2013 for more details.
