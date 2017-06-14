(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Proposed changes to the
Chilean General
Banking Law presented on Monday would bring it in line with
Basel III
recommendations and be supportive of banking system stability,
according to
Fitch Ratings. The reforms would raise regulatory capital
requirements and
strengthen the regulatory and resolution framework.
Chile's banking sector is generally well positioned to implement
the new capital
requirements that are part of the reform - up to 4% of
additional capital for
specific banks. However, the degree that it will enhance
stability will depend
on the final scope and timeframe of implementation, as well as
whether it
incorporates lessons learned in other emerging markets (EM).
Many midsized EM
banks have struggled to raise capital through domestic
Additional Tier 1 (AT1)
capital instruments and also have been unable to raise AT1
capital in
international markets.
Depending on the final definition of AT1, Fitch believes the
relatively small
sizes and capital bases of midsized Chilean banks will make
compliance with the
new capital standards challenging. Changes in the definition of
risk weighted
assets (RWA), new minimum requirements for core capital and
regulatory capital,
as well as the new treatment of Pillar 2 requirements and hybrid
instruments and
of deferred tax assets, are key elements that could affect banks
credit
profiles.
The reform introduces Basel III capital standards and the Pillar
II risk
management and supervision recommendations. The reform adds the
Superintendency
of Banks role to the recently created Financial Market
Commission (FMC), a new
entity that will consolidate the functions of all sector
regulators (pensions,
banks and securities). Fitch believes that this will strengthen
the regulator's
governance and autonomy. Updates to banking resolution
legislation, in line with
international trends following the global financial crisis, are
also included.
Banks will have six years to comply with the new capital
standards. The
regulator estimates that USD2.8 billion-USD4.0 billion of
additional capital
will need to be raised from 2019-2024. This does not include the
countercyclical
buffer or the additional capital charges for domestic
systemically important
banks (D-SIBs). If the banks maximize the use of new AT1 capital
instruments,
which are allowed in the reform, and the risk weighted assets
treatment become
similar to Basel III or if mitigants are allowed, the costs
should be nearer to
the lower end of the estimate. However, AT1 instruments do not
yet exist in the
local capital markets, and the ability and willingness of
Chilean banks to
explore the global market for issuing these securities is
uncertain.
Banks could modify their dividend/profit-reinvestment policies
to meet the
capital requirements, depending on the pace and extent of Basel
III
implementation. Total minimum regulatory capital will be 10.5%
of RWA, up from
the current 8%. The main changes include increasing the Tier I
capital minimum
to at least 6% of RWA, composed of a minimum 4.5% of core Tier I
plus 1.5% of
additional, previously undefined Tier I capital instruments.
Tier II capital will drop to 2% from the current 3.5% of RWA and
a capital
conservation buffer of 2.5%. A countercyclical buffer of up to
2.5% of RWA would
also be added, to be determined by the central bank with FMC
agreement.
The current definition of RWAs will extend to include market and
operational
risk and capital deductions would include those stated in Basel
III definitions.
The D-SIB capital charges (1% to 3.5% additional capital) would
be determined by
the FMC with central bank approval.
Contact:
Abraham Martinez
Director
Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3317
Fitch Ratings
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
Head of Spanish Speaking South America & Caribbean
Financial Institutions
+1 1 212 908-0534
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Justin Patrie, CFA
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+1 646 582-4964
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
