(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chinese Auto Loan Securitisations - Frequently Asked Questions here HONG KONG, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects the auto ABS sector in China to grow significantly in the next few years due to increasing penetration of financing products as the world's largest auto market matures. The issuance of auto loan ABS is also likely to rise in line with quotas granted by Chinese regulators, Fitch says in a special report answering frequently asked questions regarding Chinese auto loan securitisations. The report titled "China Auto Loan Securitisations - Frequently Asked Questions" was generated from investor questions following the publication of Fitch's rating on a Chinese auto ABS transaction that was the first to have an international rating. Among the topics addressed in the special report are the key features of auto loan ABS securitisations in China and how they differ from transactions in other countries, as well as a history of securitisation and performance of Chinese auto loans. The report also explains the criteria Fitch uses to rate Chinese auto loan ABS transactions and the agency's expectations for auto loan ABS issuance in the country. Fitch will hold a teleconference at 9am London time/4pm Hong Kong time/6pm Sydney time on 19 August 2014 to address questions from market participants and the media on China's auto loan securitisations. The report, entitled "China Auto Loan Securitisations - Frequently Asked Questions", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.