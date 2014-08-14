(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects the
auto ABS sector
in China to grow significantly in the next few years due to
increasing
penetration of financing products as the world's largest auto
market matures.
The issuance of auto loan ABS is also likely to rise in line
with quotas granted
by Chinese regulators, Fitch says in a special report answering
frequently asked
questions regarding Chinese auto loan securitisations.
The report titled "China Auto Loan Securitisations - Frequently
Asked Questions"
was generated from investor questions following the publication
of Fitch's
rating on a Chinese auto ABS transaction that was the first to
have an
international rating.
Among the topics addressed in the special report are the key
features of auto
loan ABS securitisations in China and how they differ from
transactions in other
countries, as well as a history of securitisation and
performance of Chinese
auto loans.
The report also explains the criteria Fitch uses to rate Chinese
auto loan ABS
transactions and the agency's expectations for auto loan ABS
issuance in the
country.
Fitch will hold a teleconference at 9am London time/4pm Hong
Kong time/6pm
Sydney time on 19 August 2014 to address questions from market
participants and
the media on China's auto loan securitisations. Please see
details in a separate
press release on how to register and dial in for the call.
The report, entitled "China Auto Loan Securitisations -
Frequently Asked
Questions", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
Contact:
Hilary Tan
+852 2263 9904
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Helen Wong
Senior Director
+852 2263 9934
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
