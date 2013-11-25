(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says a report by state broadcaster, CCTV, that Chinese property developers have substantial land appreciation tax (LAT) payable is not a concern for rated issuers. The payables arise from the timing gap between when property is delivered and taxes are paid, and the practices of developers in this regard are normal and consistent in China.

LAT is a tax of developers' profits due to increases in land prices above the original premium paid to local governments. It was introduced to discourage developers from hoarding land while waiting for its value to appreciate.

Developers typically pay 2 to 5% of pre-sales proceeds as LAT pre-payment. As more units in a project are delivered, authorities will confirm the amount of LAT and developers record that amount as LAT payable. Developers pay the outstanding amount only when the whole project is sold and delivered. Thus, the LAT payable is not an unusual operating liability. Fitch factors the future payments in its operating cash flow models, and treats the payables the same way it treats other operating liabilities.

Even if rules change, and rated China developers are required to pay LAT in a more expedited manner, there will not be a substantial impact on their liquidity and financial profiles. This is mainly because the amount of LAT payable is relatively small compared to their business scale. In addition, most of annual tax payment has been factored in when developers budget their annual cash flow and the extra tax payment will be relatively small. For example, Fitch estimates LAT payables of SUNAC China Holdings Limited (BB-/Stable), Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd (BB/Positive), and China Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) to amount to less than 5%, 10% and 4%, respectively, of their expected contracted sales in 2014.