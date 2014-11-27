(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
today that it
expects Chinese food & beverage companies to increasingly seek
offshore
financing as more of them turn to overseas acquisitions to
expand and diversify
their operations.
The overseas acquisition spree started with state-owned food
conglomerates, such
as COFCO Corporation and Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.
(BBB-/Stable), who have
more policy and financial support to enable them to lead the
Chinese F&B
industry in establishing a presence in the global marketplace
and in enhancing
food safety.
More recently, non-state-owned F&B companies have been venturing
abroad to
secure cheaper supplies, boost product innovation or widen their
distribution
networks. For example, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd, the
largest meat
processor in China, acquired Smithfield Foods Inc., the largest
pork producer
and processor in the United States, in September 2013. China
Huiyuan Juice Group
Limited, the largest privately owned juice producer in China, is
planning to
invest in the agricultural resources in Australia by acquiring
one or two farms,
according to a report in China Daily on 26 November, 2014.
These companies are likely to access offshore debt markets for
their overseas
ventures to reduce forex risk, lengthen maturities and, in many
instances, lower
overall funding costs. The authorities' recent relaxation of
restrictions on
onshore-incorporated companies accessing offshore debt market
has made the
process easier. These companies no longer need approval from the
State
Administration of Foreign Exchange to provide guarantees to
offshore
subsidiaries' debt if the proceeds are not repatriated back to
China.
While large hefty acquisition costs could drive up the leverage
of Chinese F&B
companies in the short term, their business profiles could
benefit in the long
run from more diversified product offerings and geographic
presence. One major
risk in these overseas acquisitions is the execution of the
post-acquisition
integration, an area that Chinese companies have not fared well
in.
Contact:
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
