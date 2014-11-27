(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that it expects Chinese food & beverage companies to increasingly seek offshore financing as more of them turn to overseas acquisitions to expand and diversify their operations. The overseas acquisition spree started with state-owned food conglomerates, such as COFCO Corporation and Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (BBB-/Stable), who have more policy and financial support to enable them to lead the Chinese F&B industry in establishing a presence in the global marketplace and in enhancing food safety. More recently, non-state-owned F&B companies have been venturing abroad to secure cheaper supplies, boost product innovation or widen their distribution networks. For example, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd, the largest meat processor in China, acquired Smithfield Foods Inc., the largest pork producer and processor in the United States, in September 2013. China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited, the largest privately owned juice producer in China, is planning to invest in the agricultural resources in Australia by acquiring one or two farms, according to a report in China Daily on 26 November, 2014. These companies are likely to access offshore debt markets for their overseas ventures to reduce forex risk, lengthen maturities and, in many instances, lower overall funding costs. The authorities' recent relaxation of restrictions on onshore-incorporated companies accessing offshore debt market has made the process easier. These companies no longer need approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange to provide guarantees to offshore subsidiaries' debt if the proceeds are not repatriated back to China. While large hefty acquisition costs could drive up the leverage of Chinese F&B companies in the short term, their business profiles could benefit in the long run from more diversified product offerings and geographic presence. One major risk in these overseas acquisitions is the execution of the post-acquisition integration, an area that Chinese companies have not fared well in. Contact: Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.