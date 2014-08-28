(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 28 (Fitch) Investigations by China's National
Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) into anti-competitive behaviour in the
autos sector
have raised regulatory uncertainty and risk for international
carmakers, says
Fitch Ratings. The potential fines likely to be levied are not
expected to have
a material impact on corporate stability. However, it is unclear
whether the
ongoing investigations are a one-off, or part of a longer term
trend of
increased regulatory scrutiny for foreign auto businesses
operating in China.
Two months after the announcement of an industry-wide anti-trust
investigation
in June, the NDRC has levied a record CNY1.24bn (USD200m) fine
on 10 Japanese
auto parts makers for price fixing. Units of Germany's
Volkswagen and Daimler
and US automaker Chrysler have also been found guilty of
violating anti-monopoly
laws with pending fines due to be announced. Other automakers
and parts
suppliers, including General Motors are still under
investigation.
The NDRC investigation into the auto industry follows
long-running probes into
the pricing practices of other multi-national companies
including Nestle,
Qualcomm and Microsoft. The potential fines are unlikely to have
a significant
long-term impact on the results or stability of the automakers
concerned - the
NDRC is limited to levying fines up to a maximum of 10% of
Chinese revenues.
However, the investigations have already spurred several
companies, primarily in
the luxury segments, to slash prices. Daimler, Jaguar Land
Rover, BMW and Audi
have all voluntarily cut retail prices while Toyota has reduced
prices for spare
parts for its premium Lexus division.
The price reductions could lead to margin declines in China for
these companies,
although the impact on overall profitability should not be that
significant.
China is the largest and fastest growing autos market in the
world and
international carmakers have become increasingly dependent on
the country for
top and bottom-line growth. International automakers dominate
the Chinese market
with well over 60% market share, with struggling Chinese
carmakers facing
declining markets shares. The top two companies are Volkswagen
and General
Motors. In the premium segment, Germany's Audi (Volkswagen),
Mercedes Benz
(Daimler) and BMW account for over 80% of auto sales volumes in
China.
The impact on profitability from lowering prices may be
partially offset by
growing market share on sales, as foreign cars particularly
luxury marques
become more affordable.
Nonetheless, the rising regulatory uncertainties in China could
become a
challenge for several international automakers. This is
especially the case
should the investigations continue beyond the immediate period
and become part
of a broader increase in regulatory scrutiny targeting
international auto
companies in China.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
