(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that China
Fishery Group
Limited (China Fishery; BB-/Negative) has adequate liquidity to
manage its
higher refinancing needs in 2014 due to continued bank support
and likely higher
operating cash flow generation.
The company indicated at a regular briefing with Fitch that it
is on track with
its efforts to refinance its bridge loan as well as other
borrowings that fall
due this year. In its 2013 annual report, the company said the
USD356m bridge
loan will be refinanced with medium- to long-term bank loans.
Fitch is also of
the view the fact that the providers of the bridge loan are
among the banks in
line to participate in the refinancing exercise means the
company likely has
room to manoeuvre on the loan repayment.
China Fishery's operating cash flow remains healthy as reflected
in the USD61m
funds from operations it generated in its fiscal first quarter
that ended
December 2013 (1QFY14). The increase in its inventory to USD199m
in 1QFY14 from
USD98m in the whole of FY13 was helped by its successful catch
in the
just-concluded Peruvian anchovy fishing season (November
2013-January 2014). The
higher inventory will support stronger sales and operating cash
generation in
2QFY14 than in 1QFY14.
China's Fishery's credit profile has weakened following the
acquisition of
Copeinca ASA for USD778m in August 2013. The Negative Outlook on
the company's
ratings reflects its elevated risk profile following this
transaction. For more
information see Fitch's rating action commentary "Fitch Revises
China Fishery's
Outlook to Negative; Affirms Ratings" dated 4 July 2013.
