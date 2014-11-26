(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that China Fishery Group Limited's (China Fishery; BB-/Negative) results for the financial year ending 28 September 2014 (FY14) support its ratings at the current level as its operations remain sound and deleveraging is on track with the refund from the long-term supply agreement (LSA) with Russian suppliers. However, the company needs to refinance the USD250m bond issued by Corporacion Pesquera Inca SAC (COPEINCA; B+/Stable), a subsidiary of Copeinca ASA, which China Fishery acquired in 2013 by 16 March 2015. The Negative Outlook on China Fishery's rating reflects this risk. China Fishery is exploring various options to address this, including support from its shareholders. If the refinancing needs are addressed adequately, Fitch may revise the Outlook to Stable. In FY14, cost savings from the enlarged Peruvian fishmeal operations started to take effect. As a result, revenue increased by 13.7% from a year earlier and EBITDA margin was resilient at 38.9% (FY13: 41.1%). The El Nino weather phenomenon might pose some downside risk to the total allowable catch in the 2014 second fishing season. But the underlying earnings profile of China Fishery is strengthening given the firm demand for fishmeal, a staple needed for aquaculture globally; savings to be realised from the further consolidation of its enlarged Peruvian business; and the removal of uncertainty of in the Russian contract supply business. The company's leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR decreased to 4.4x in FY14 from 5.0x a year ago, driven in part by the partial refund of USD111m from its LSA with Russian suppliers. The remaining USD130.5m from the LSA is to be fully paid by March 2016. China Fishery's ability to generate positive free cash flow of about USD100m in FY15 plus the LSA refund might drive its FY15 net leverage to below 3.0x if management does not increase capex and/or dividends. Contact: Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.