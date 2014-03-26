(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has given greater urgency to the risks associated with the withdrawal of foreign funding and, to a lesser extent, the risks from a further slowdown in China's economic growth in the Asia-Pacific edition of its Risk Radar for 1Q14.

Compared with 3Q13, when the last Risk Radar was issued, the risks associated with funds flowing out of the region have become more urgent as the US Federal Reserve started to gradually withdraw its stimulus in early 2014. A moderate slowdown in growth in Asia-Pacific to sustainable levels, particularly in China, could help reduce the risk of bank systemic stress build-up, especially in economies that experienced rapid credit expansion in the past few years. An abrupt or material slowdown on the other hand, could have negative implications on ratings in the region, although this is not the agency's base case for China or the region as a whole.

