(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 06 (Fitch) The decision by the
People's Bank of
China to relax the rules for calculating bank loan-to-deposit
(LTD) ratios in
2015 will facilitate increased bank lending, says Fitch Ratings.
If this leads
to another round of monetary stimulus and loosening of credit
conditions, it
would reaffirm Fitch's concern about Chinese bank asset quality
and the risks
from a fresh round of rapid credit expansion.
The rule change by China's central bank, as stipulated in a
document recently
reported by local and international media, broadens the
definition for deposits
when calculating the LTD ratio. Notably, these include
interbank deposits from
non-deposit taking financial institutions and placements
relating to securities
and trading settlement. Initially, the reserve requirement ratio
for these newly
defined deposits will be set at zero.
These changes would reduce the existing ratio by up to five
percentage points,
according to market estimates, enabling banks to boost credit by
up to
CNY5.5trn-6.0trn This would go a long way toward supporting
Fitch's forecast
that by year-end, total adjusted credit will hit 260% of GDP,
thereby extending
an unprecedented rapid rise in system leverage.
China's fast credit expansion - including off-balance sheet
lending (shadow
banking) in the post-financial crisis period - and the potential
risks this
poses to asset quality are a key issue for Fitch. Whether there
will be
sufficient appetite for loans as the economy slows, and whether
such loans will
be appropriately priced, are also factors that may affect the
credit profile of
Chinese banks.
The ratio calculation had previously been relaxed earlier in
2014 by the China
Banking Regulatory Commission to spur lending to small and micro
enterprises
(MSEs), and the latest move follows a lending rate cut in
November. As such,
Fitch maintains its view that this could prompt banks to revert
to a
volume-driven, expansionary stance. This is especially so as the
government has
been focused on targeting increased lending to the potentially
higher risk MSE
sector.
It is important to note, though, that the change in the LTD
ratio calculation
could also lead to more off-balance sheet lending moving back on
to bank balance
sheets. Increasing the disclosure of shadow bank lending on the
balance sheet
would improve transparency - something that has scope for
considerable
improvement, and continues to weigh negatively on bank ratings.
By recognising
these exposures as loans, banks would also have to increase
provisioning against
non-performing assets.
Contacts:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.