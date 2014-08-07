(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
loosening of property
curbs and the easing of monetary policies in China may
unintentionally increase
speculation on residential property. This may not be conducive
for the positive
restructuring of the homebuilding sector in the long term.
The relaxation of home purchase restrictions (HPRs) in China
this year may fail
to boost sales meaningfully in light of the prevailing negative
sentiment among
potential buyers. More significantly, further relaxation,
without the
introduction of other speculation-cooling measures, may pose
risks of
encouraging and re-igniting speculation on residential property
in the long
term, as was experienced in 2009. These moves may end up
attracting house buyers
pursuing capital appreciation, especially in cities which have a
stronger
motivation to relax HPRs but do not have sufficient end user
demand.
Fitch also believes the recent easing policies may extend the
life of
uncompetitive homebuilders, which may delay and set back the
progress seen in
the first half of 2014 in restructuring and consolidating
China's homebuilding
sector. During this period, some uncompetitive developers have
exited the
industry, allowing those with stronger operations and finances
to survive, a
trend that may contribute to the healthy long-term development
of the sector.
Please refer to Fitch's special report "China Homebuilding
Restructuring -
Short-Term Risk Conducive for Long-Term Health" dated 13 May
2014, for further
details.
HPRs were introduced in Beijing in 2010 and expanded to most
major cities in
2011, an initiative that has helped to suppress speculation on
residential
property. For example, developers reduced the area for housing
units to meet
demand from first-time homebuyers and upgraders in the mass
market. These
restrictions were meant to be transitory, to be in place only
until the housing
market matures.
However, some local governments have started loosening the
restrictions in the
current lull in the housing market. National sales of mass
market or commodity
residential properties fell by 9%, and new construction declined
by 20% in
H12014. Because of the slowing demand, some third-tier Chinese
cities including
Wenzhou, Ningbo, Jinan, Haikou, Hohhot, etc have stated
officially to have fully
or partially relaxed HPRs since early 2014. Although there is no
sign of
relaxation in first-tier and major second-tier cities at this
moment, some
market participants expect further relaxation of the HPRs to
occur later this
year. At the same time, mortgage lending has increased on the
back of continued
monetary easing, leading to a 26% year on year rise in new CNY
loans in June.
