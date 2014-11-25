(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) The decision by the
People's Bank of China
(PBOC) to cut its one-year lending rate by 40bp - to 5.6% - on
21 November will
heap further pressure on net interest margins (NIM) in 2015,
says Fitch Ratings.
This could in turn encourage the banks to speed up shifting
their balance sheets
to higher yielding, riskier assets such as in micro and small
enterprise (MSE)
loans.
The Chinese authorities have been encouraging banks to lend more
to smaller
enterprises at lower rates, but there are risks that the banks
will not be
adequately compensated for this shift from a credit risk
perspective. As such,
Fitch views the interest-rate decision as negative for the
banks, and reinforces
the agency's negative outlook on the sector's performance.
The decision to effectively cut lending rates marks a step
forward in the PBOC's
efforts to lower the cost of borrowing, especially for smaller
businesses. The
lack of a meaningful decline in borrowing costs - or more
broader access to bank
credit for smaller borrowers - following a series of targeted
easing measures
earlier in the year, suggests that a wider-ranging cut to
lending rates was the
only way to immediately affect a change in borrowing costs.
Lending rates in
China are, in theory, fully liberalised, but the bulk of loans
are still
referenced to PBOC rates - so the effective borrowing rate
should move alongside
the change to the benchmark.
The PBOC also lowered the one-year deposit rate for banks by
25bp - to 2.75%
from 3.00% - while also raising the ceiling for the deposit rate
to 1.2x the
benchmark, from 1.1x. This means that deposit rates could remain
unchanged at
around 3.3%, assuming that continued deposit competition will
drive banks to
price their deposits to the maximum allowable level, even as
lending rates have
been lowered by 40bp.
Furthermore, Fitch maintains that the 40bp reduction in lending
rates will not
have a significant impact on underlying NPL formation. The 40bp
reduction is
unlikely to have a marked effect on lowering interest expenses
with the current
borrowing rate at 7% (according to the PBOC).
Nonetheless, the potential NIM squeeze for the sector could be
significant, and
the banks may delay the recognition of asset impairment to
reduce their
provisioning burden. This is especially the case for MSEs, where
the regulators
have already issued looser guidelines for NPL recognition - NPLs
for small
enterprises are classified as those which are overdue for more
than 180 days,
versus 90 days for corporate loans. Such forbearance may
alleviate the negative
impact from a NIM squeeze on reported profitability, but will
not address
underlying asset-quality problems - which will linger as long as
the banks are
not adequately compensated for the risks.
Further measures are likely from the PBOC to ease funding cost
pressures,
continuing in the vein of earlier targeted easing. This could
include further
relaxation of the loan/deposit ratio to include certain deposits
from financial
institutions. However, such a move could mean that more deposits
would need to
be set aside with the PBOC under the reserve requirement ratio
(RRR), unless the
PBOC further grants certain exceptions or lowers the RRR for the
system.
Contacts:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.