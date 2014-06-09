(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China State-Owned Enterprises -
On a Bumpy Path
Towards Market Reform
here
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
special report that
China's post-Third Plenum reforms for state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) will be
prolonged and are likely to reinforce the state's control of
some large and
strategic SOEs to further strengthen their positions as pillars
of the economy.
China's government is still working out details of the reforms
to move towards a
more market-oriented economy. However, Fitch expects the reforms
for SOEs to
revolve around: gradual diversification of the state's
ownership, redefining
SOEs' roles and functions, improving corporate governance,
clarifying the role
of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC) and
developing the private sector and introducing competition.
The challenges to commercialising the SOEs stem from the
government's reliance
on SOEs' balance sheets and resources to perform many strategic
and
policy-oriented functions. There will also be resistance from
the powerful
vested interests that exert significant power and influence over
China's
policymakers. The complexity of reform is further compounded by
the involvement
of different levels of government agencies and the
interdependence with other
major political, economic and financial reforms.
Fitch's special report discusses the main themes and challenges
for this round
of SOE reform. It also examines the current status of SOEs
including their
corporate structures as well as the role of SASAC in China's SOE
landscape.
The special report "China State-Owned Enterprises: On a Bumpy
Path Towards
Market Reform" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
