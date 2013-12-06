(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: China and Korea Telecommunications here HONG KONG/SEOUL/SYDNEY, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a special report released today that credit metrics for Chinese telcos will weaken in 2014 on lower margins and higher capex, although this will not be sufficient to threaten their credit ratings. The 2014 credit outlook for Korean telcos is stable as capex will decline and price competition will continue to be lower than in previous years, ensuring margins are broadly stable. China's forthcoming 4G network rollout, the issue of a fixed-line licence to China Mobile Limited (CML, A+/Stable), a potential change in interconnection rates and the continuing value-added tax reform will result in higher pressure on CML's and China Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL, A/Stable) profitability and cash generation. However, we expect credit profiles to remain strong and unchanged. Fitch forecasts CML's revenue growth to slow; and EBITDA, at best, will remain stable in the next two to three years due to intensifying over-the-top (OTT) substitution. CML is the most exposed of the three large operators to this trend of lower-margin data services replacing higher-margin traditional services. CTCL will be less exposed to such product cannibalisation as mobile data accounts for a higher proportion of its revenue (1H13: 48%). In Korea, we believe that profitability will remain broadly in line with that in 2013, because the Korean regulator will continue to closely supervise the market to prevent price competition from overheating. New subsidy regulation may come into law in early 2014, which should provide an additional disincentive to excessive subsidy-based competition. SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKT, A-/Stable) and KT Corporation (KT, A-/Stable) should both generate small - but positive - free cash flow (FCF) in 2014. Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) should increase as the growth in LTE data services will more than offset the decline in traditional voice services. In addition, we expect lower capex than in 2013, as LTE networks have been completed and payment for frequency can be phased. However, dividends will restrict FCF margins to low-single-digit percentages. We do not envisage any ratings upgrades to telcos in China or Korea in the medium term.The nature of regulation and competition, continuing capex needs and shareholder requirements will prevent any major improvement in business or financial risk. In China we believe that the credit outlook for telcos would only turn negative if regulatory intervention became broader in scope, cut deeper into margins or required much higher investment. In Korea, the credit outlook could turn negative if regulatory scrutiny of price-based completion eased and operators returned to the position where they needed to sacrifice margin through tariff cuts or subsidies to protect market share. The report, '2014 Outlook: China and Korea Telecommunications', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +822 3278 8360 Steve Durose Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.