Nov 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that China's decision to remove the household registry system, or hukou, in phases beginning with smaller cities will likely redirect urbanisation to select Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. This will relieve some of the social challenges faced by larger cities, including rising property prices, clogged transportation and social infrastructure and, more visibly, poor air and water quality.

Fitch believes that the redirection will need to be done in an orderly manner to minimise the risk of replicating these stresses in the new growth cities. If successful, this process will gradually benefit homebuilders that focus on smaller cities, like China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ('BBB'/Stable), Country Garden Holdings Company Limited and Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited ('BB'/Stable).

Point 23 of the detailed plan on policy changes, which was announced following the end of the third plenary session of the Communist Party of China last week, proposes a phased removal of the hukou system, beginning with prefectural-level towns. The announcement emphasises the need to maintain existing restrictions on large cities to control their scale.

The Chinese government needs to redirect urbanisation away from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to mitigate rising challenges to social stability in these cities. Key among these challenges is the stubbornly high home prices despite the implementation of tight home purchase restrictions. In addition, many of these cities are experiencing transportation and other infrastructure bottlenecks that will take time to be resolved. More worryingly, the growing middle class is less willing to tolerate worsening air and water quality, exemplified by the highly-publicised smog event in Harbin in October.

Urbanisation will remain a pillar of growth for China over the next two decades as it pushes to increase its urbanisation rate to 70% from the current 52%. In the near term, this will sustain the current high levels of fixed asset investment, particularly in housing and infrastructure. In the longer term, urbanisation will drive the rebalancing of the economy to a more consumer-centric one.

Much is being done to ready the Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities to absorb new residents. Most important among them is job creation by attracting appropriate industries. Examples include the creation of resource-based industrial parks in Hohhot and consumer goods manufacturing hubs in Hefei. Local governments are also increasing the rollout of affordable housing while enhancing transportation and social infrastructure.

But this process is not risk free. More central coordination is necessary to prevent local governments from competing against each other in expanding industrial parks catering to similar industries. In addition, local governments have to be particularly mindful in zoning land for commercial development to prevent the kind of overcapacity seen in some Tier 2 cities like Chengdu and Shenyang.

Homebuilders wanting to capture the full benefits of this trend will need to cater to the immediate needs in the smaller cities, particularly by making their offerings affordable to lower-income groups in these cities. They also need to be mindful that not all Tier 3 and 4 cities will benefit from this drive, and not all successful cities will be identifiable until several years into the process.