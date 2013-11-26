(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
Chinese property
developers' highly publicized overseas forays this year are
opportunistic, and
not symptomatic of a gradual diversification away from China.
The overseas
projects, despite their large headline sales numbers, remain
very small relative
to the scale of the companies' onshore operations, particularly
when it comes to
profitability.
There has been significant media publicity of overseas projects
undertaken by
large Chinese developers this year. The list includes Greenland
Holding Group
Company Limited's (Greenland, 'BBB-'/Stable) projects in New
York, Los Angeles,
Jeju Island and Sydney; Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co.
Ltd.'s (Wanda,
'BBB+'/Stable) project in London; and China Vanke Co Ltd's
(Vanke, 'BBB+/Stable)
project in San Francisco. Even smaller developers are venturing
overseas, for
instance Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd's (Xinyuan, 'B+'/Stable)
foray into New
York and Modern Land (China) Co., Limited's (Modern Land,
'B'/Stable) project in
Texas.
However, these projects have limited impact on these companies'
operations.
Fitch estimates that none of these companies' overseas sales
will account for
more than 5% of their expected 2014 sales. In addition, these
companies enjoy
high EBITDA margins: Greenland, Wanda, Vanke, Xinyuan, and
Modern Land achieved
estimated EBITDA margins of 19%, 36%, 23%, 27%, and 32%,
respectively in 1H13.
These levels are far above the margins of developers in the US
and UK, where
single digit EBITDA margins are the norm. Furthermore, the
Chinese developers
will face a significant learning curve in their overseas
markets, particularly
in the areas of legal and operational peculiarities, which will
likely further
erode their margins.
The true motivations for these overseas forays are more nuanced.
First, trophy
projects in what are viewed as international cities enhance the
companies'
appeal and brand value in their core local markets. Second, the
developers are
catering to their domestic customers' wish to buy property
overseas. This is
supported by the fact that many end-buyers of the overseas
developments are
Chinese nationals who are venturing overseas partly due to very
tight home
purchase restrictions in major Chinese cities. The fact that
Country Garden
Holdings Company Limited, a developer of more mass market
projects in smaller
cities China, chose to venture into Malaysia, a country with a
far less
expensive property market than either US or UK, further supports
the argument
that the developers are catering to their existing customers'
needs.
For these reasons, Fitch expects that Chinese companies will
continue to embark
on overseas projects. However, because it is not economically
vital to their
operations, these forays will remain opportunistic, except Wanda
who has
strategically planned to expand its hotel operation overseas.
The companies are
under no pressure to expand overseas unless opportunities arise
with appropriate
timing, scale, and local partners.
Contacts:
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
