(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that Chinese property developers' highly publicized overseas forays this year are opportunistic, and not symptomatic of a gradual diversification away from China. The overseas projects, despite their large headline sales numbers, remain very small relative to the scale of the companies' onshore operations, particularly when it comes to profitability. There has been significant media publicity of overseas projects undertaken by large Chinese developers this year. The list includes Greenland Holding Group Company Limited's (Greenland, 'BBB-'/Stable) projects in New York, Los Angeles, Jeju Island and Sydney; Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda, 'BBB+'/Stable) project in London; and China Vanke Co Ltd's (Vanke, 'BBB+/Stable) project in San Francisco. Even smaller developers are venturing overseas, for instance Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd's (Xinyuan, 'B+'/Stable) foray into New York and Modern Land (China) Co., Limited's (Modern Land, 'B'/Stable) project in Texas. However, these projects have limited impact on these companies' operations. Fitch estimates that none of these companies' overseas sales will account for more than 5% of their expected 2014 sales. In addition, these companies enjoy high EBITDA margins: Greenland, Wanda, Vanke, Xinyuan, and Modern Land achieved estimated EBITDA margins of 19%, 36%, 23%, 27%, and 32%, respectively in 1H13. These levels are far above the margins of developers in the US and UK, where single digit EBITDA margins are the norm. Furthermore, the Chinese developers will face a significant learning curve in their overseas markets, particularly in the areas of legal and operational peculiarities, which will likely further erode their margins. The true motivations for these overseas forays are more nuanced. First, trophy projects in what are viewed as international cities enhance the companies' appeal and brand value in their core local markets. Second, the developers are catering to their domestic customers' wish to buy property overseas. This is supported by the fact that many end-buyers of the overseas developments are Chinese nationals who are venturing overseas partly due to very tight home purchase restrictions in major Chinese cities. The fact that Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, a developer of more mass market projects in smaller cities China, chose to venture into Malaysia, a country with a far less expensive property market than either US or UK, further supports the argument that the developers are catering to their existing customers' needs. For these reasons, Fitch expects that Chinese companies will continue to embark on overseas projects. However, because it is not economically vital to their operations, these forays will remain opportunistic, except Wanda who has strategically planned to expand its hotel operation overseas. The companies are under no pressure to expand overseas unless opportunities arise with appropriate timing, scale, and local partners. Contacts: Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.