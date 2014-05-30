(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that more stringent
regulation of insurance policy sales in China has resulted in a
greater emphasis
on risk protection and profit margins in Chinese life insurers'
product mix.
However, their premium growth has also slowed.
This trend is likely to continue following the introduction of
new rules that
require 20% of bancassurance sales to be in either protection
type or long
duration products from April 2014, and a crackdown on "high cash
value" products
that usually have negative margins for insurers.
External funding remains essential in supporting Chinese life
insurers' solvency
margins even though pressure on their capitalisation has reduced
due to slowing
premium growth. The China Insurance Regulatory Commission has
introduced the
concept of core and supplementary capital in a recently proposed
new solvency
model for Chinese non-life insurers. Fitch expects the more
granular capital
regime to motivate insurers to issue more equity-like hybrid
securities (such as
perpetual preferred shares) to support their capitalisation.
"China Life Insurance Market Dashboard 1H14" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
