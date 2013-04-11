(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
(Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it does not expect any impact on
Chinese National Scale Money Market Fund Ratings from its recent downgrade on
the sovereign. This is despite that the assets and liabilities of Chinese MMF
are exclusively in local currency and a vast majority of their portfolios are
directly or indirectly exposed to the Chinese sovereign's credit risk.
On 9 April 2013 Fitch downgraded China's Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'A+'
from 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. Nevertheless, Fitch views the Long-Term Local
Currency IDR of 'A+' as high and still consistent with 'AAAmmf(chn)', the level
at which Chinese MMFs are rated in Fitch's universe. Furthermore, sovereign or
quasi-sovereign debt continue to benefit from strong liquidity in the Chinese
secondary market.
Fitch currently rates four Chinese Money Market Funds under its national scale
rating approach. These funds typically invest in stock-exchange listed repos,
policy banks and, to a lesser extent, sovereign instruments due to shrinking new
issuance by the People's Bank of China or the Ministry of Finance. Such funds
also invest in time deposits with banks and selected corporate issuers that meet
Fitch's criteria of a Foreign Currency IDR of at least 'A-'.
Even in the event that China's Long-Term FC and LC IDRs are downgraded while
remaining solidly investment grade, Fitch does not expect Chinese MMF ratings to
be affected as they are likely to continue to represent the lowest credit and
liquidity risks available in China, in line with Fitch's national scale rating
approach..
At end-2012 the traditional CMMF sector (excluding wealth management funds)
consisted of 63 funds, with total assets of CNY572.2bn (USD89.7bn). The market
is regulated by the China Securities and Regulatory Commission