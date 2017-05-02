(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 01 (Fitch) Progress toward the Chinese
renminbi
becoming a more important global currency has lost momentum over
the last two
years, notwithstanding its landmark inclusion in the IMF's
Special Drawing
Rights (SDR) currency basket in late 2016, says Fitch Ratings.
Policies to
contain capital outflows and ongoing concerns over currency
depreciation are
likely to hold back internationalisation in the short-term.
Nevertheless, a
gradual increase in holdings by reserve managers could still
support China's
rating profile over time.
Countries whose currencies have a significant role in global
official
foreign-exchange reserve portfolios are less likely to
experience external
funding stress, reflecting stable demand for assets denominated
in their
currency. Fitch's "reserve currency flexibility" indicator
incorporates this
into our sovereign ratings. The indicator is based on the
proportion an
individual currency represents in global reserve holdings, as
reported in the
IMF's Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves
(COFER) survey.
The March 2017 COFER survey officially included the renminbi for
the first time.
It identified USD84.5 billion of renminbi-denominated official
foreign-currency
assets held by reserve managers at end-2016, equivalent to 1.1%
of total
reported reserves holdings. This was more than the Swiss franc,
but well below
other currencies included in the data (see chart).
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/official_foreign_currency_assets?src=embed"
title="Official
foreign currency assets" width="550" height="649" scrolling="no"
frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
The survey suggests that the share of renminbi-denominated
assets in central
bank reserve portfolios fell slightly over the previous two
years, after making
significant gains earlier in the decade - the currency's share
rose from 0.7% at
end-2012 to 1.1% at end-2014, according to a previous ad-hoc
survey. Figures
from SWIFT also point to a slowdown in internationalisation,
with the proportion
of international currency payments denominated in renminbi
falling from 2.0% in
March 2016 to 1.8% in March 2017. That said, the share of
external holdings of
Chinese government bonds increased over this period, from 3.0%
to 3.9%,
according to the China Central Depository & Clearing Co.
The drive toward internationalisation has been a key part of the
authorities'
efforts to increase China's economic clout over the last decade.
There is still
considerable long-term potential for renminbi use as a reserve
currency and a
medium of international exchange given the global importance and
inter-connectedness of China's economy. However, Fitch does not
believe the
authorities will pursue significant capital account
liberalisation if it poses
risks to domestic financial stability. We therefore expect
capital controls to
be lifted in an asymmetric way over the next couple of years,
with restrictions
on inflows relaxed steadily and those on outflows mostly kept in
place.
Developments over the previous two years support this view. Some
reforms have
continued the process of opening up China's capital markets to
foreign
participation. For example, since February 2016 foreign
institutions have been
allowed to enter the interbank bond market without prior
approval. In time, this
step should encourage the renminbi's use as a reserve currency,
as most
long-term fixed-income debt securities favoured by central banks
are traded in
China's interbank market.
However, the government tightened enforcement of capital
outflows in 2016 to
contain downward pressure on the renminbi. Administrative
hurdles for
foreign-currency purchases by individuals have increased, as has
the scrutiny of
outbound FDI. The success of these measures in containing
outflows suggests that
many could remain in place for some time.
Meanwhile, investor concerns about medium-term financial
stability are likely to
continue to weigh on the attractiveness of the renminbi as a
store of wealth.
Policy stimulus has stabilised the economy in the previous few
quarters, but
leverage and financial risks continue to build.
Contact:
Andrew Fennell
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
