(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 08 (Fitch) Most banks outside
Asia have a small
direct exposure to China despite the recent growth, and so a
slowdown in China
would have only a limited direct risk for them, says Fitch
Ratings. However,
they may be vulnerable to any secondary effects from slower
Chinese growth.
Banks' exposure to China has been rising. International banks'
direct exposures
- loans and securities claims - on China almost doubled over the
three years, to
USD698bn at end-2013 in 24 countries reporting to the Bank of
International
Settlements (BIS) on an ultimate risk basis. Other claims, such
as guarantees
and derivatives, are not captured in this data.
China risk concentration is low for the largest countries
outside of Asia. UK
banks have the largest direct exposure, according to the most
recent BIS data,
at USD200bn, but this is only 1.6% of banking system assets.
Nevertheless, this is concentrated in two banks, HSBC and
Standard Chartered,
which have onshore activities. They operate the largest foreign
subsidiaries in
China despite having only very small market shares. The BIS data
is a starting
point for Fitch's analysis. We had already estimated HSBC's
total China risk at
USD148bn at end-2013, or about 1x Fitch Core Capital (FCC), and
Standard
Chartered's at USD82bn or about 2x FCC. Most of this is
cross-border and
trade-related, with a significant share to state-sponsored
entities, but the two
banks' onshore activities are significant and growing steadily.
US banks had USD83bn of direct claims on China, a very small
0.6% for the
sector. US investment banks may also have other potential
claims, including
derivative contracts. But these would still be small relative to
assets.
Citigroup has a Chinese subsidiary, so is the most exposed of
the US banks, but
its total China exposure was USD32bn at end-2013 according to
FFIEC 009a
regulatory data, so only around 20% of its FCC.
Other countries with larger exposures to China also have
manageable risk - with
Japan at 0.6% of assets, France 0.4%, Germany 0.4% and Australia
1.2%.
Australia's exposure has grown the most rapidly, as trade has
increased between
the two countries and Australian banks have pushed their
expansion in Asia.
Lending is related largely to short-term trade finance. Overall
exposure is
relatively modest compared with the five largest banks' FCC at
26%.
Overall, much of the growth in China risk is influenced by Asian
countries, even
though these are only partly captured in the BIS series. The
data includes
Taiwan and Singapore, but not Macao and Hong Kong, although Hong
Kong is partly
captured as the local subsidiaries of HSBC and Standard
Chartered are reported
under the UK holding companies.
China concentration in the region is most pronounced in Hong
Kong, and we
believe that the Hong Kong authorities' have one of the widest
definitions for
corporate China exposure. Based on a combination of their data
series for
non-bank mainland China exposure and claims on banks, Hong
Kong's China-related
exposure calculates as USD798bn or 34% of system assets at
end-2013, having
risen from 19% at end-2010. China risk has also grown in other
countries in the
region - reaching 20% of banking assets in Macao - and Fitch
estimates 12% in
Singapore and 7% in Taiwan.
Downside risk is increasing in Hong Kong and in the region. But
we believe there
is a low probability of a "hard landing" for China's economy,
and that a
China-related expansion strategy offers growth opportunities in
the long term.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65
67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
APAC Banks: Chart of the Month, June 2014
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.