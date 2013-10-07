(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 06 (Fitch) Energy and utility
companies, particularly
Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs), dominate the list of ten
Asia-Pacific
corporates that will see the biggest increase in net debt from
the end of 2012
to 2014, Fitch Ratings says.
In contrast companies in the technology, media and
telecommunications (TMT) and
auto sectors feature prominently among the top 10 largest net
debt shedders in
the Asia-Pacific.
In a report - "Top 10 Corporate Debt, Cash Flow & Leverage
Changes" - published
today, we forecast that five of the top 10 debt raisers (those
increasing net
debt under our forecasts) over 2012-2014 will be Chinese SOE
heavyweights: China
Mobile Limited, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC),
State Grid
Corporation of China (SGCC), CNOOC Limted, and China General
Nuclear Power
Corporation (CGNPC). These companies are expanding capacity and
hence have
increasing capex requirements.
In the "Projected" lists covering 2012-2014, the top 10 debt
raisers still
outstrip the top 10 debt shedders (USD137bn to be raised versus
USD73bn to be
shed), although not to the same extent as on the "Past" lists
covering 2009-2012
(where USD207bn was raised and only USD49bn shed).
The report also examines the top 10 Cash Flow (EBITDAR) Boosters
and Dippers,
and the top 10 Leverage "Risers" and "Fallers". The position of
four Chinese
SOEs (China Mobile, CNPC, CNNOC and SGCC) on the Top 10 Cash
Flow Boosters list
appears to justify their position on the Top 10 Debt Raisers
list.
No issuers are in the "red pain zone" of rapid cash flow decline
and increasing
debt. However, Samsung Electronics and Toyota Motor Corp. are
in the "blue joy
zone" of strong cash flow increase and debt paydown. Natural
resources
corporates, including BHP Billiton Ltd., POSCO and Aluminum
Corporation of China
Limited (Chalco) dominate the Top 10 Cash Flow Dippers list, and
Chinese
property and homebuilding corporates are prominent on both our
Projected Top 10
Leverage Risers and Fallers lists.
Fitch has taken negative rating actions since 2009 on most of
the companies on
the Top 10 Cash Flow Dippers list for the "All-In" period
covering 2009-2014,
where five have been downgraded and one (Yanzhou Coal) is on
Negative Outlook.
Four of the downgrades are tech sector names - Panasonic, KT
Corp, ZTE and Acer.
The analysis is available at www.fitchratings.com.
