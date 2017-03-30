(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch) The continued decline in
Chinese telecoms
operators' capex in 2017 should lead to improved free cash flow
(FCF), despite
the increase in dividend payout and another round of
government-directed tariff
cuts, Fitch Ratings says.
We expect further capex cuts in 2018, as we expect operators to
continue to trim
4G investment, and 5G capex is likely to be limited before 2020.
In 2017, we
forecast China Mobile Limited's (CML, A+/Stable) FCF margin will
be 5%-10% and
China Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL, A+/Stable) FCF to
turn to positive.
Although we expect CML and CTCL to raise their dividends, the
increase in their
total cash dividends in 2017 is likely to be less than CNY5.5
billion, compared
to combined capex cuts of about CNY19 billion. Chinese telecoms
operators cut
their capex budgets for 2017 by 13% yoy to CNY310 billion. CML
cut its 2017
capex by 6% to CNY176 billion while CTCL trimmed its budget by
8% yoy to CNY89
billion. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CUHKL) slashed its
2017 capex budget
by 38% to CNY45 billion.
We forecast further capex cuts in 2018. We expect the strategic
alliance between
CTCL and CUHKL on network sharing plus CTCL's 800MHz re-farm for
4G use to
result in more meaningful capex savings from 2018. CTCL made
only a modest capex
budget cut in 2017 as it plans to complete re-farming the entire
network by
adding 200,000 800MHz base stations in 2017. The re-farming
should improve
CTCL's 4G network coverage and also lay a good network
foundation to deploy
voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE) and narrowband internet
of things
(NB-IoT). CUHKL should be able to enjoy the benefits from the
800MHz re-farm and
we expect it to remain disciplined on investment in 2018 as it
may reserve
resources for future 5G capex.
We believe the majority of China's 5G capex is some years away;
investment may
start to kick in from 2019 at the earliest, but initial 5G
spending is likely to
be limited and focus on trial networks, and perhaps core
networks instead of
radio access networks. In addition, 5G capex is likely to be
constrained until
the business case for 5G becomes clearer.
For instance, if 5G is to be used as an extension of existing
networks, the
rollout may be more concentrated in high-traffic hotspots. If 5G
is to cater for
machine communication, providing connectivity for IoT devices
for low-power,
wide-area applications, we believe amount of 5G capex under this
case should be
manageable. However, if 5G is to be deployed mainly for highly
reliable,
low-latency communications to enable mission-critical machine
communications,
such as autonomous driving, the potential network capex could be
so enormous
that a large portion of CML's considerable net cash of CNY425
billion could be
consumed.
Unlike previous generations, we do not expect China to lag
behind its Western
counterparts in 5G deployment. Globally, we expect 5G technical
specifications
to be finalised in 2018-2019, with the first commercial
deployments by 2020 and
mainstream deployment of 5G services likely in 2022-2025.
However, we believe a
number of 5G trials will take place ahead of final
specifications to provide
real-world feedback on 5G specification development. We also
expect 4G/LTE and
5G to coexist for the foreseeable future, as they will
complement each other in
coverage and capacity.
Capex savings in 2017 should help mitigate the negative impact
from
government-directed tariff cuts. Under the government's "Speed
Upgrade and
Tariff Reduction" policy, the three Chinese operators have
pledged to
substantially cut internet private-line access tariffs for
small- and
medium-sized enterprises and international long-distance
tariffs. They will also
from 1 October 2017 cease to charge domestic long-distance
tariffs and roaming
fees on mobile subscribers. We believe this round of
government-directed tariff
cuts is less severe than the previous round in 2015. The
directive may reduce
operators' revenue and EBITDA in the short term, but favourable
price elasticity
should relieve profitability pressure over the longer term.
Contact:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Corporates
+61 2 82560307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001