(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, January 19 (Fitch) The expansion plans of Malaysia-based CIMB Group and Philippines-based BPI (Bank of the Philippine Islands, rated BBB-), and their transition to Basel III, is driving them to raise capital, says Fitch Ratings. The local and regional market for additional Tier 1 capital and subordinated debt remains in a fledgling state, though ongoing rights issues by these banks should further bolster their loss-absorption capabilities in the run-up to a full transition to Basel III. South-east Asian countries have been buffeted by the emerging-market financial volatility in 2H13; but Malaysia and, in particular, the Philippines, have managed to maintain a reasonably healthy pace of GDP growth. We expect continued expansion of credit, albeit at a more modest pace. Loan origination standards continue to be tightened in Malaysia to limit the risks of growing household debt. Meanwhile, the Philippines could resort to greater macro-prudential measures in 2014 to limit the build-up of potential asset-price bubbles. Ongoing capital-raising efforts by CIMB will bring up its capital ratios closer to its rival Maybank, allow it to reposition capital for further growth, and, possibly, expand in less-developed regional markets. Meanwhile, BPIâ€™s capital raising initiatives should allow it to meet increased credit demand from the growing economy, and pursue strategic growth initiatives without falling behind relative to its peers in strengthening core Tier 1 capital. Both countries are seeking to transition quickly toward a Basel III-compliant Tier 1 capital ratio. Malaysia has started phasing this in since January 2013, and the Philippines has â€œfast-trackedâ€� efforts to comply with the new regime since the beginning of this year. It does not therefore come as a surprise that rights issues have gone ahead despite volatile market conditions. CIMB Group in Malaysia recently announced that it had boosted capital by raising around MYR3.6bn (USD1.1bn) through a private placement. This follows earlier announcements from BPI that it plans to raise up to PHP25bn (USD555m) in common equity. Mikho Irawady Associate Director, Financial Institutions Tel: +65 6796 7230 Aninda Mitra Senior Director, Fitch Wire Tel: +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.