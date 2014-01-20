(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 19 (Fitch) The expansion plans of
Malaysia-based CIMB Group
and Philippines-based BPI (Bank of the Philippine Islands, rated
BBB-), and
their transition to Basel III, is driving them to raise capital,
says Fitch
Ratings. The local and regional market for additional Tier 1
capital and
subordinated debt remains in a fledgling state, though ongoing
rights issues by
these banks should further bolster their loss-absorption
capabilities in the
run-up to a full transition to Basel III.
South-east Asian countries have been buffeted by the
emerging-market financial
volatility in 2H13; but Malaysia and, in particular, the
Philippines, have
managed to maintain a reasonably healthy pace of GDP growth.
We expect continued expansion of credit, albeit at a more modest
pace. Loan
origination standards continue to be tightened in Malaysia to
limit the risks of
growing household debt. Meanwhile, the Philippines could resort
to greater
macro-prudential measures in 2014 to limit the build-up of
potential asset-price
bubbles.
Ongoing capital-raising efforts by CIMB will bring up its
capital ratios closer
to its rival Maybank, allow it to reposition capital for further
growth, and,
possibly, expand in less-developed regional markets. Meanwhile,
BPIâ€™s capital
raising initiatives should allow it to meet increased credit
demand from the
growing economy, and pursue strategic growth initiatives without
falling behind
relative to its peers in strengthening core Tier 1 capital.
Both countries are seeking to transition quickly toward a Basel
III-compliant
Tier 1 capital ratio. Malaysia has started phasing this in since
January 2013,
and the Philippines has â€œfast-trackedâ€� efforts to comply
with the new regime
since the beginning of this year. It does not therefore come as
a surprise that
rights issues have gone ahead despite volatile market
conditions.
CIMB Group in Malaysia recently announced that it had boosted
capital by raising
around MYR3.6bn (USD1.1bn) through a private placement. This
follows earlier
announcements from BPI that it plans to raise up to PHP25bn
(USD555m) in common
equity.
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director, Financial Institutions
Tel: +65 6796 7230
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings
