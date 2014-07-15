(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) second quarter 2014
(2Q'14) results
were negatively impacted by the company's settlement with the
U.S. Department of
Justice (DOJ) and certain state attorneys general. During the
quarter, Citi
incurred a $3.8 billion pre-tax charge to reflect the cost of
the settlement.
Excluding CVA/DVA, which were immaterial this quarter, Citi
reported net income
of $181 million on $19.4 billion of revenues. Adjusting for this
and the
settlement, Fitch Ratings views the decline in adjusted revenues
down both
sequentially and versus prior year reflecting general weakness
in fixed income
trading. The company continues to keep a focus on operating
costs, which were
down 3% from the prior quarter. Excluding the settlement, core
earnings would
have been $3.9 billion.
The overall cost of the settlement is $7 billion, with $4.5
billion representing
fines and penalties, while $2.5 billion is earmarked for
consumer relief.
Although Citi's 2Q'14 results were marred by the settlement,
Fitch considers the
cost to be manageable in the context of Citi's capital position
and future
earnings potential. Moreover, it reflects continued progress by
Citi to move
past legacy issues stemming from the financial crisis. Notably,
Citi's
settlement resolves investigations into its residential
mortgage lending and
securitization as well as its collateralized debt obligation
(CDO) activities
during period covered by the settlement (2003-2008).
As expected, Citi's fixed income trading within the
Institutional Clients Group
(ICG) struggled, with revenues (ex CVA/DVA) down 12% versus the
prior year. The
downdraft in fixed income trading, which is not unique to Citi,
reflects lower
market volatility, subdued clients volumes, and responses to
tougher regulatory
standards. The company's investment banking and corporate
lending were relative
bright spots in an otherwise challenged quarter for ICG.
International Consumer Banking struggled during the quarter as a
result of
repositioning charges, mainly in Korea. Year-over-year revenue
growth came
mainly from Latam, while Asia and EMEA were slightly down.
Credit costs
continued to increase owing to portfolio growth and seasoning.
Fitch notes that
net charge-offs (NCOs) in Latin America continue to deteriorate
mainly stemming
from higher credits in Mexico and Fitch anticipates that Mexican
NCOs will
stabilize and moderate from current levels. As such, Fitch
expects that Citi
will to maintain a conservative approach to loan loss reserve
levels in the
international consumer segment.
North American Consumer Banking also showed weakness mainly due
to lower
mortgage refinance volume. For the quarter, the segment reported
$1 billion of
net income, although this was helped by a $396 million reserve
release
reflecting solid credit performance. Citi's credit card results
were relatively
flat as lower receivables balances were offset by higher
purchase volumes and
improved spreads on the portfolio. Credit costs in the card
portfolio remain
strong and in Fitch's view are likely hovering near a trough in
the credit
cycle. As such, Fitch would expect some reversion in card credit
metrics over
time, but expects this to be manageable.
Citi continued to make progress in reducing the impact of Citi
Holdings on
overall results. Citi Holdings generated net income of $244
million while assets
continued to shrink and came in at $111 billion. Citi Holdings
now represents 6%
of total assets. Fitch would expect the results from Citi
Holdings to remain
lumpy going forward repositioning costs could offset reserve
releases as the
portfolio continues to wind down. Nevertheless, Fitch views
positively the
absence of a drag on overall results this quarter.
Citi's capital ratios continued to remain very strong and
generally above global
peers. Citi's Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) ratio
modestly increased to
10.6% from 10.5% in the prior quarter. Fitch views this as
significant because
it included the DOJ settlement which restrained capital
generation during the
quarter as well as $13bn growth in risk-weighted assets (the
denominator in
capital ratio calculations). Citi also reported that it would
already be in
compliance with the supplementary leverage ratio at the holding
company with a
5.7% ratio.
