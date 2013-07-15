(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) 2Q'13 results were in line with expectations for the quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. Net income, excluding CVA/DVA gains and losses from both quarters, declined 3% sequentially from a solid 1Q'13. Positively, the drag from Citi Holding was considerably lower on a sequential basis, and expenses were also well-controlled, though legal expenses remained elevated. The CVA/DVA gain of $477 million was the only large non-core item excluded from results. Excluding this gain, Citi's estimated ROAA was still a reasonably decent 82bps during the quarter. Although this is below other large bank peers that have reported to date, it still reflects an overall improving trend for the company. Excluding CVA/DVA from both quarters, revenues fell approximately 3% on a sequential basis, but were 8% higher from a year ago. By business line, Global Consumer Banking net income was slightly higher on a sequential basis mainly driven by improvement in the international franchise, particularly the EMEA and Asia regions. North America Consumer Banking earnings were up slightly reflecting lower expenses, offset by lower mortgage origination revenues and spread compression. Citi's capital markets revenues were down 18% on a sequential basis reflecting the quarter's volatility. Most of Citi's Securities & Banking revenues remains comprised from its solid fixed income markets businesses. Performance in FICC fell 27% sequentially from a strong 1Q13, while Citi's equity markets improved 14% due to improved derivatives performance. Transaction Services net income improved 5% on a sequential basis reflecting broad-based revenue improvements. Assets under custody are up 10% from a year ago. Citi continues to wind down its assets housed in Citi Holdings, which fell to $131 billion or 7% of consolidated assets. The earnings drag from Citi Holdings fell to approximately $580 million in 2Q'13, down from roughly $790 million last quarter and $920 million a year ago. The improvement mainly reflects improving credit costs. Company-wide nonaccrual assets and net charge-offs both declined 9% on a sequential basis, reflecting improvement in the housing market. As a result, reserve releases totalled $781 million in 2Q13, up from $664 million last quarter. Counter to credit trends in the U.S., NCOs in international consumer banking increased 13% from a year ago, most reflecting Latam portfolio growth and seasoning. Citi disclosed year-over-year growth in Mexico was a significant 14%. Citi's capital ratios continued to strengthen with further progress on the Basel III front. Under Basel III, Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio improved to 10%. The impact of unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities was roughly 17bps, considered manageable in light of the rapid increase in the 10 year during the quarter. Citi executed on several other repositioning activities during the quarter, including the completion of the sale of the remaining stake in the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint venture, which contributed 47bps to Tier 1 common capital ratio under Basel III at June 30, 2013. Citi also disclosed that its estimated Basel III supplemental leverage ratio was very close to the 5% threshold at 4.9% (on average) at June 30, 2013, while the bank-level ratio was estimated to be 'right around' the 6% bank-level requirement for the month of March 2013. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Joseph Scott Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0624 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.