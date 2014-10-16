(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) As a wider number of standardized over-the-counter (OTC) derivative (or swap) types migrate toward central clearing, central clearinghouses (CCPs) increasingly pose the potential to transmit systemic risks in the event of default, an issue made more acute by the significant amount of prudential regulations yet to be finalized for CCPs, according to Fitch Ratings. However, yesterday's release of new supplemental guidelines that specifically address key principles for prudential regulation draws regional regulators closer to achieving a more robust regulatory architecture. Fitch believes the guidelines could enhance the risk management frameworks for CCPs and reduce potential systemic risks. The guidelines were provided in coordinated releases by the Bank for International Settlement's Committee on Payment and Market Infrastructures, the International Organization for Securities Commissioners and the Financial Stability Board. Central clearing is an important component of regulators' push to decrease the chances for bail-outs of OTC clearing members (or future commission merchants), many of whom include the subsidiaries of systemically important banks. Among many swap products, there still exists a complex web of bilateral agreements between OTC counterparties. By moving to central clearing, banks and financial institutions are essentially placing more clearing risk on the CCP, increasing regulatory visibility and theoretically permitting a more simplified opportunity for a CCP resolution. This is far different from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, a situation vastly worsened by bilateral derivative trading agreements. The growing systemic importance of CCPs is a by-product of mandating a central clearing of swaps (now effective in the US and EU, and soon to be effective in four more jurisdictions). Regulators have recognized for several years the risks of mandating, but not truly enforcing, central clearing before market participants are ready. Fitch sees the issues of adequate CCP capitalization, liquidity risk management, stress testing and resolution planning as merely several among many details that prudential regulations are expected to eventually address to offset the systemic importance and risks of CCPs. It is possible that in addressing some of the CCP issues, some regulators will draw certain parallels to already well-advanced prudential bank regulations. From an operational standpoint, mandating central clearing has the impact of forcing CCPs to ramp up technologies that facilitate clearing capacity for a broader set of products and clearing higher volumes. Accommodating such rapid growth, on-boarding new clearing members, while keeping competitive and profitable, are the forms of operational risk that we believe CCPs are increasingly facing. Contact: Tara Kriss Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 212 908-0369 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.