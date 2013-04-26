(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects European leveraged loan collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) to maintain rating stability throughout the rest of 2013.

Fitch's April 2013 European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker Excel file (CLO Tracker) reveals that the 'CCC' and below bucket has remained stable at 9.2% since October 2012. There have been 13 reported defaults since March 2012. Defaults have tended to come from cyclical industries with Broadcasting and Media, Building and Materials and Retail among the sectors experiencing defaults. The current average defaulted balance has increased to 2.6% from 2.2% this time last year.

Average over-collateralisation (OC) test cushions for both senior and junior OC tests improved over the last year. These improvements were driven by; excess spread diversion to cure failing tests; manager action in building par and improving pricing on CCC assets (where market price is a driver in the OC test calculation). These trends indicate that the senior notes are well protected against a foreseeable level of defaults while the mezzanine and junior notes remain exposed to a clustering of defaults and negative rating migration.

The agency recently completed its review of its 27 rated European leverage loan CLOs with all but two transactions being affirmed. The affirmations were predominantly driven by increased credit protection for the notes coupled with stable asset performance over the past year. The Outlooks on some of the mezzanine and junior notes were revised to Stable from Negative to reflect their reduced vulnerability to refinancing risk over the next 18 months as the average maturity profiles have been pushed out largely because of amending and extending of underlying loans, companies tapping the bond market and, to a certain extent, manager trading activity.

The mezzanine and junior notes of Harbourmaster CLO 4 B.V. were downgraded due to the excess spread compression in the transaction magnified by the expiration of the interest rate hedge between fixed-rate liabilities and floating-rate assets. The junior notes of Cheyne Credit Opportunity CDO I were upgraded due to increased credit enhancement levels resulting from structural deleveraging.

The reviews further revealed continued amend and extend activity on the underlying collateral across the Fitch-rated European CLO universe driven primarily by lack of refinancing options for certain companies and reluctance on part of the lenders to incur impairments. These extensions have resulted in a stable weighted average life across transactions and a corresponding steady increase in the weighted average spread (WAS) across transactions. The higher WAS is a critical driver for the ratings of mezzanine and junior tranches because they rely on the diversion of excess spread to build up credit enhancement through deleveraging.

Fitch observes that structural features have helped the average CLO perform largely as expected with excess spread providing support to the senior rated notes. For instance, an increase in the 'CCC' bucket or defaulted assets could be mitigated by the breaching of OC tests, which diverts excess spread for reinvestment or to redeem the senior rated notes. This is evidenced in the average net portfolio loss percentage of 1.6% across the transactions. The net portfolio loss looks to the change in CLO assets versus CLO liabilities in order to ascertain the loss net of; excess spread diversion and par building on behalf of the manager.

Fitch considered the sensitivity of the notes' ratings to the transaction's exposure to countries where Fitch has imposed a country rating cap less than the ratings on any notes in the transaction. These countries are currently Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Greece, but may include additional countries if there is sovereign rating migration. Fitch believes that an average exposure of up to 15% of the total investment amount to these countries, under the same average portfolio profile and assuming the current ratings on the UK and eurozone countries are stable, would not have a material negative impact on the notes' ratings.