(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 27 (Fitch) Municipal closed-end funds (CEFs) rebounded in September following the large sell-off in muni bonds that began in June, according to Fitch Ratings. Investors resumed purchasing bonds that were seen as oversold, as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would not taper its $85 billion monthly bond purchase program just yet. Fitch published its special report, "NAV Declines Show Interest Rate Impact on Leveraged Municipal Closed-End Funds" in August. The 130 leveraged municipal CEFs in the analysis manage approximately $70 billion in assets and operate with a total leverage of $28 billion. Net asset value (NAV) performance across the 130 Fitch-rated funds varied during the period driven by portfolio maturities, which ranged from 9 to 26 years, and fund leverage, which ranged from 23% to 43%.The jump in U.S. Treasury rates in June forced longer positioned and more highly levered funds to take sell positions and reduce leverage in face of strong NAV declines. However, funds more conservatively positioned capitalized on the opportunity to re-leverage and purchase bonds opportunistically following the sell-off. Funds with average portfolio maturities 19 years or less lost 12.0%-12.5% in NAV through August 30 before rebounding 3.0%-3.5% in September whereas funds with maturities longer than 19 years lost an average of 13.0%-14.0% before rebounding by more than 3.5%. Operating leverage ratios going into June also played a key role in how funds navigated the environment. Funds that levered less than 39.0% suffered 12.0%-13.0% NAV declines through end of August before rebounding by 3.0%-3.5% since then whereas funds that leveraged above 39.0% fell more than 14.0% first before rebounding by 4.0% in September. Fitch observed that the longer dated funds also were most prone to forced deleveraging during the period, unwinding 5%-20% of their leverage (primarily tender option bond floaters ) in the process. Alternatively, shorter funds remained nearly unchanged. In fact, many of the funds levered under 35% were actually able to add leverage during the period, as they capitalized on more attractive bond pricing and utilized their capacity to add leverage. On the other hand, selected funds levered on the high end (above 39%) were forced to take down up to 30% of their TOB leverage to avoid hitting maximum leverage triggers. For more information, see "NAV Declines Show Interest Rate Impact on Leveraged Municipal Closed-End Funds" originally published Aug. 9, 2013 and available on www.fitchratings.com. Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on CEFs: here Contact: Yuriy Layvand, CFA Director +1 212 908-9191 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Ben Han Analyst +1 212 908-9177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004