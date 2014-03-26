(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Co-operative Bank's plan to raise
GPB400m in additional
capital highlights the execution risks of its revised strategy,
Fitch Ratings
says. The bank's five-year restructuring plan will take time to
be capital
generative, so it leaves little margin for error.
The latest capital raising comes only three months after the
bank completed a
GBP1bn debt-for-equity restructuring exercise as part of its
GBP1.5bn
recapitalisation plan. This would help restore the bank's
capital position,
which was negatively affected in 2013 by significant costs for
conduct and legal
issues, as well as costs associated with the separation of the
bank from the
Co-operative Group. The capital raising, announced on 24 March,
could lift the
bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio to around 9%, from the 7.2% it
expects to
report for end-2013.
But many challenges remain for Co-operative Bank's recovery
plan.
The discovery of additional costs highlights corporate
governance risks in a
bank that is undergoing significant change. The costs for
separation from the
Co-operative Group are now GBP40m, but could rise. Conduct and
legal costs are
still a risk, despite the GBP400m charges in 2013.
We see very high execution risks for the bank's strategy, which
calls for
significant cost-cutting and balance sheet de-risking. The bank
is likely to
make losses as it restructures, especially as asset quality
remains weak. It
also needs to invest heavily in IT - as highlighted by its
technical breaches of
the Consumer Credit Act and included in the newly identified
conduct and legal
costs. Returning to profitability is likely to be some time
away.
Disposing of the non-core book is likely to be particularly
challenging.
Non-core, non-prime and commercial loan portfolios show fair
values well below
their carrying values at end-1H13. This is likely to hinder the
pace of
deleveraging and expose the bank to material tail risk. It could
cause a large
spike in credit impairment charges.
A weakening of Co-op Bank's franchise is another risk. We
believe that the
reduction of the Co-operative Group's stake to 30% as a result
of the debt
restructuring could diminish the bank's small but stable
domestic franchise and
loyal customer base. The Co-operative Group's holding could be
diluted further
in the upcoming equity raising, potentially changing these
dynamics further.
Customers may also be affected by the conduct and legal issues
identified.
Co-op Bank is thinly capitalised for these risks, even after the
December debt
restructuring and factoring in the latest capital raising and
Co-operative
Group's 2014 planned capital contributions of GBP263m. These
factors are
reflected in our 'B' rating and Negative Outlook.
Contact:
Denzil De Bie
Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Co-operative Bank PLC
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.