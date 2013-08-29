(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Co-operative
Bank plc's
(Co-op, BB-/Rating Watch Evolving (RWE)) GBP1.5bn capital
raising plan remains
the key rating driver (as outlined in 'Fitch Downgrades
Co-operative Bank to
'BB-', on Rating Watch Evolving' dated 20 June 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Around GBP1bn of capital is to be raised in Q413 by way of an
exchange offer for
junior debt, with another GBP500m to be injected by the bank's
parent (The
Co-operative Group) in 2014, conditional upon a successful
execution of the
exchange offer. Fitch expects to resolve the RWE on completion
of the exchange
offer.
The substantial losses announced by the bank for H113 were
primarily driven by
loan impairment charges relating to legacy commercial real
estate loans. These
charges reduced the bank's core Tier 1 ratio to 4.9% (FY12:
8.8%) and fully
loaded Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to 3.2% at H113.
Separately, the UK
Prudential Regulation Authority announced today that the Co-op's
results do not
affect its assessment that the bank has a capital shortfall of
GBP1.5bn relative
to its end-2013 7% core equity capital (after adjustments)
requirement for major
UK banks.
Given the Co-op's strategic shift, it has accelerated plans to
separate the
business into core and non-core divisions and the amount of
assets designated as
non-core increased in the six months to H113, with valuation
adjustments made
accordingly. Co-operative Asset Management will manage the
effective wind down
of assets in the non-core book.
The recent results clearly demonstrate the poor asset quality of
the legacy
assets, which will continue to report losses for several years.
They also
highlight challenges for management in the longer term to return
its core
business to sustainable profitability. This will be dependent on
effective
cost-reduction programmes, improving operating margins and a
credible long-term
management strategy.
