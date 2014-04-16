(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Australia-based Coca-Cola Amatil's (CCL, BBB+/Stable) revised profit guidance, announced last Friday 11 April 2014, is within expectations and metrics remain well within tolerance levels. At present net debt/EBITDAR (leverage) is tracking slightly higher than our August 2013 estimates (2.24x in FY13 and is now expected to peak at 2.33x in FY14) but there is still significant headroom under the negative rating trigger. In August 2013, Fitch noted that CCL's leverage was likely to remain comfortably below its negative rating guideline of 3x and would likely fall to 2x over the FY13-FY16. Fitch has factored in Australian soft drink price deflation of 2% in 2014, reverting to 1% from FY15-16, and an Australian beverage segment EBIT margin of 17%, representing a 4% fall from CCL's long-run average of 21%, over the next five years. At the root of CCL's earnings downgrade is the pricing pressure being exerted by Asahi Group's Pepsi and Schweppes brands in the supermarket aisles. Some of this pricing pressure is now spilling over into CCL's Australian non-grocery channel, which accounts for about 48% of its domestic soft drink sales volume. Fitch believes that non-branded convenience stores are increasingly sourcing products from the grocery channel. CCL attributed an 8.2% fall in non-grocery channel sales volumes to pricing and poor execution of promotions. However this does not capture the full extent of the weakness. During heavy Pepsi brand promotional campaigns, non-branded convenience stores are able to source product cheaply at the supermarket rather than directly from suppliers. This trend is not only resulting in an increase in Pepsi volumes through the grocery channel but also putting pressure on CCL's higher margin non-grocery channel. The Pepsi brand is no stranger to discounting, with this strategy accounting for what Fitch estimates to be as much as 80% of their total volumes. Contacts: Primary Analyst Johann Kenny, CFA Director +61 2 8256 0348 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.