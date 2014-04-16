(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Australia-based
Coca-Cola
Amatil's (CCL, BBB+/Stable) revised profit guidance, announced
last Friday 11
April 2014, is within expectations and metrics remain well
within tolerance
levels.
At present net debt/EBITDAR (leverage) is tracking slightly
higher than our
August 2013 estimates (2.24x in FY13 and is now expected to peak
at 2.33x in
FY14) but there is still significant headroom under the negative
rating trigger.
In August 2013, Fitch noted that CCL's leverage was likely to
remain comfortably
below its negative rating guideline of 3x and would likely fall
to 2x over the
FY13-FY16.
Fitch has factored in Australian soft drink price deflation of
2% in 2014,
reverting to 1% from FY15-16, and an Australian beverage segment
EBIT margin of
17%, representing a 4% fall from CCL's long-run average of 21%,
over the next
five years.
At the root of CCL's earnings downgrade is the pricing pressure
being exerted by
Asahi Group's Pepsi and Schweppes brands in the supermarket
aisles. Some of this
pricing pressure is now spilling over into CCL's Australian
non-grocery channel,
which accounts for about 48% of its domestic soft drink sales
volume.
Fitch believes that non-branded convenience stores are
increasingly sourcing
products from the grocery channel. CCL attributed an 8.2% fall
in non-grocery
channel sales volumes to pricing and poor execution of
promotions. However this
does not capture the full extent of the weakness. During heavy
Pepsi brand
promotional campaigns, non-branded convenience stores are able
to source product
cheaply at the supermarket rather than directly from suppliers.
This trend is
not only resulting in an increase in Pepsi volumes through the
grocery channel
but also putting pressure on CCL's higher margin non-grocery
channel. The Pepsi
brand is no stranger to discounting, with this strategy
accounting for what
Fitch estimates to be as much as 80% of their total volumes.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Johann Kenny, CFA
Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
