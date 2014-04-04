(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that COFCO
Corporation's (COFCO)
planned acquisitions of controlling stakes in leading global
agricultural
products traders, Nidera and Noble Agri Limited (NAL),
demonstrate its role as
the Chinese government's key policy tool for ensuring food
security for the
country. The acquisitions also underline COFCO's very strong
operational and
strategic linkages with the state.
COFCO said on 2 April 2014 that, together with other minority
investors, it
plans to acquire 51% of NAL for an initial payment of USD1.5bn.
COFCO plans to
establish a joint venture with Noble Group Limited (Noble;
BBB-/Stable), the
largest commodity trader in Asia by sales. NAL conducts all
Noble's global
agriculture commodities businesses and competes with global
major grain traders.
This follows COFCO's announcement in February 2014 of plans to
acquire 51% of
Nidera, a Dutch grains trader, for USD1.289bn.
Fitch believes COFCO's moves fit the Chinese government's
strategy to secure
supplies of agricultural products from sustainable and
diversified sources.
China plans to continue to be self-sufficient in meeting at
least 95% of rice
and wheat demand, but it is increasingly dependent on imports
due to the soaring
demand for other grains, especially soybean and corn. For
example, corn imports
are expected to double to 5m tonnes in 2014, and reach 20m
tonnes by 2022. The
higher demand is driven by rising consumer incomes and a
shortage of arable land
and clean water.
Currently, COFCO and other Chinese importers buy most of their
grain from global
agricultural traders, but a recent wave of consolidation in the
global
agricultural business has left buyers with fewer alternatives
and less control
over logistics and prices. In 2013, Marubeni Corp. bought US
grain merchant
Gavilon, and in 2012, Glencore bought Canadian grain company
Viterra.
Meanwhile, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in 2013 attempted to
take over GrainCorp
of Australia.
The proposed NAL acquisition can be seen as a strategic move by
COFCO, given NAL
was unprofitable in 2013. However, NAL owns logistics and
processing assets
worldwide and operates production, sourcing, processing, storage
and marketing
for grains and oilseeds as well as soft commodities, including
cotton and sugar.
The Nidera acquisition provides COFCO direct access to procure
grain/oilseed in
South America and central Europe.
NAL and Nidera's global supply-chain systems and origination
capabilities
complement COFCO's domestic logistics, processing, and
distribution network.
After rationalizing the operations, COFCO will be a powerful
global agricultural
trader and able to procure directly around the world, and
compete more
effectively against ADM (A/Stable), Bunge Limited (BBB/Stable),
Cargill Inc.
(A/Stable), and Louis Dreyfus Corp., a group of companies widely
known as
"ABCD", which dominate global grain flows.
These developments support our top-down approach in rating COFCO
(Hong Kong)
Limited (COFCO HK; A-/Stable). COFCO HK is COFCO's main offshore
financing
vehicle and owns a majority of its assets. It is rated two
notches lower than
China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). We believe that although
state-owned
enterprises benefit from the benign business environment set by
Chinese
government, they are burdened by policy-oriented tasks that they
would not
undertake if they were purely market-driven entities.
Contact:
Cosmo Zhang
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.