BOGOTA, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects stable growth for
the Colombian
telecommunications sector over the medium term, given the
favorable
macroeconomic environment and rising revenues from Internet data
traffic. Fitch
forecasts that mobile data revenues will continue to increase,
representing
about 25% of total revenues by 2017, driven by rising smartphone
penetration and
the rollout of the 4G long-term evolution (LTE) services.
Colombia telecommunications sector is moving toward
consolidation, driven by
competitive pressures, high investment needs and the downward
trend in service
prices. These factors have required companies to strengthen
their operations and
service structure.
Fixed-line and mobile operators in Colombia rated by Fitch
generally have robust
credit profiles, adequate levels of operating profitability, and
cash generation
ability to finance a significant portion of their investment
needs. Leverage is
manageable and relatively low. Fitch estimates that in the next
few years free
cash flow generation will be neutral to negative, due to higher
capital
investment needs. However, this should not lead to significant
additional
indebtedness by operators.
For more information, the special report titled
'Telecommunications Colombia:
Toward a Convergent Market' is available on the Fitch Ratings
web site at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.
