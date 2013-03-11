(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BOGOTA, March 11 (Fitch) The national ratings of Colombia's financial institutions are unaffected by the recent revision of the country's sovereign Outlook to Positive, according to Fitch Ratings. The ratings of privately owned banks in Colombia are not currently constrained by the country's sovereign rating, and therefore the recent sovereign action is neutral to those ratings. On March 6, 2013, Fitch affirmed Colombia's Sovereign Ratings (Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' and Local Currency Rating at 'BBB') and revised the Rating Outlook on the country's long-term IDRs to Positive from Stable. The Outlook revision reflects Colombia's increased resilience due to strengthening external accounts and favorable government debt dynamics. (For additional details, see 'Fitch Revises Colombia's Rating Outlook to Positive; Affirms 'BBB-' Foreign Currency IDR'.) Fast credit expansion in 2010 and 2011 moderated in 2012 partly due to policy measures such as interest rate hikes and increased provisioning requirements. This reduced potential risks to macroeconomic and financial stability. Moreover, Colombian banks have posted solid profitability, asset quality and liquidity trends in the last three years. This provides additional cushions to cover the current economic slowdown, which now appears to be cyclical. The ratings of Colombian's banks may be positively impacted in the future if such favorable conditions in the operating environment combine with sustained and robust financial results and capitalization trends. Contact: Andres Marquez Director +57-1-326-9999 Ext 1220 Fitch Ratings Colombia S.A. SCV Calle 69A # 9 - 85 Bogota, Colombia Sergio Ivan Pena Director Asociado +57-1-326-9999 Ext 1160 Bogota - Colombia Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.