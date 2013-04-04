(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed seven highly rated Northern European Banks in a peer review. The review included the following banking group: DNB Bank in Norway, Nordea Bank in Sweden, OP-Pohjola group in Finland, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken in Sweden, Svenska Handelsbanken in Sweden, Swedbank in Sweden, and Rabobank Group in the Netherlands. Rating action commentaries on each of these banking groups are available at www.fitchratings.com. The Outlooks on six of the seven banks remain Stable. The Outlook on Rabobank's Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative to reflect Fitch's view that it is starting to compare more on a par level with 'AA-' rated peers. The IDR may be downgraded by one notch to reflect this later in 2013 unless the bank achieves a notable improvement particularly in its profit metrics. The banks are part of a select group of highly rated banks globally. Their key strengths include resilient business models over time, good to robust capitalisation, substantial liquidity buffers to mitigate wholesale funding reliance, and strong risk management. All of the banks have improved capitalisation in 2012, in line with global rating trends. They reported core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratios above 11%, with Svenska Handelsbanken at the top end with 18.4%. Risk-weighted assets benefit from low weightings on mortgages, but leverage ratios are overall relatively strong in a European context. Another common feature of the banks is the structural reliance on wholesale funding, although to varying degrees. While there is a captive domestic investor base for the Nordic banks, this is less the case for Rabobank. Given the sensitivity of all the banks to investor sentiment, they have maintained substantial liquidity buffers to mitigate wholesale funding risk. Funding and liquidity are key rating drivers. Asset quality at the seven banks is sound, a function of the relatively safe markets in which they operate, as well as strong risk management. A large proportion of lending consists of relatively low-risk residential mortgages. The Nordic banks have reported solid return on equity ratios in 2012. Rabobank's earnings generation has been structurally modest, although resilient, compared with peers, and is further challenged by competitive pressures on income and elevated loan impairment charges as a result of the weak Dutch economic environment. Fitch will shortly publish a report on the European 'AA' category commercial banks. Contact: Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.