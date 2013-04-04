(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed seven
highly rated
Northern European Banks in a peer review. The review included
the following
banking group: DNB Bank in Norway, Nordea Bank in Sweden,
OP-Pohjola group in
Finland, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken in Sweden, Svenska
Handelsbanken in
Sweden, Swedbank in Sweden, and Rabobank Group in the
Netherlands. Rating action
commentaries on each of these banking groups are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The Outlooks on six of the seven banks remain Stable. The
Outlook on Rabobank's
Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative to reflect Fitch's
view that it is
starting to compare more on a par level with 'AA-' rated peers.
The IDR may be
downgraded by one notch to reflect this later in 2013 unless the
bank achieves a
notable improvement particularly in its profit metrics.
The banks are part of a select group of highly rated banks
globally. Their key
strengths include resilient business models over time, good to
robust
capitalisation, substantial liquidity buffers to mitigate
wholesale funding
reliance, and strong risk management.
All of the banks have improved capitalisation in 2012, in line
with global
rating trends. They reported core Tier 1 regulatory capital
ratios above 11%,
with Svenska Handelsbanken at the top end with 18.4%.
Risk-weighted assets
benefit from low weightings on mortgages, but leverage ratios
are overall
relatively strong in a European context.
Another common feature of the banks is the structural reliance
on wholesale
funding, although to varying degrees. While there is a captive
domestic investor
base for the Nordic banks, this is less the case for Rabobank.
Given the
sensitivity of all the banks to investor sentiment, they have
maintained
substantial liquidity buffers to mitigate wholesale funding
risk. Funding and
liquidity are key rating drivers.
Asset quality at the seven banks is sound, a function of the
relatively safe
markets in which they operate, as well as strong risk
management. A large
proportion of lending consists of relatively low-risk
residential mortgages.
The Nordic banks have reported solid return on equity ratios in
2012. Rabobank's
earnings generation has been structurally modest, although
resilient, compared
with peers, and is further challenged by competitive pressures
on income and
elevated loan impairment charges as a result of the weak Dutch
economic
environment.
Fitch will shortly publish a report on the European 'AA'
category commercial
banks.
